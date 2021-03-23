SEDONA — The dark of the moon, or the new moon phase, is generally considered to be the most prized times for sky photography and observations, as the brightness of a full or nearly full moon can obscure many fainter celestial objects.
The moon is at times, after all, the second brightest object in the sky after the sun. During meteor showers the brightness of the moon can be a great hinderance.
However, moonlit nights should not be ignored in favor of dark moonless skies, because much can be learned by slow, careful study of the lunar surface.
As with many things in the field of amateur astronomy, the witnessing of slow, subtle events — missed by most — will be your reward.
Some people have indeed devoted their lives to observing and studying the moon. Selenography is the study of the surface features of the moon ... and this is important because the moon serves as a time-capsule of sorts, as it is believed to be the remnants of a newly formed earth.
And with little erosion at work on the moon, every crater impact on its surface is preserved for our study, even though many were formed billions of years ago.
The moon may also provide us with clues of how life began on earth. Meteorites that originate from the moon (and some do) may contain some of the same materials that brought life on earth. And in return meteorites that originate from the earth and impact the lunar surface may contain micro-organisms that could survive there for a while.
Though I state the notion that there is little or no erosion at work on the moon, there is some. That is in the form of gravity, which on the moon is far less than that of the earth. Only 17% of a gravitational effect is felt there because the moon is far less massive than our planet.
But gravity is still always at work and ancient crater walls have been known to collapse.
The inner walls of the Copernicus crater, for example, have collapsed, forming a row of terraces resembling a staircase and a prominent central peak. The Copernicus crater is large, some 60 miles across and about 2.5 miles deep. It is also considered to be a relatively young crater at less than 1 billion years old.
Older craters are identified by the appearance of newer, younger craters appearing and perhaps eroding the older crater's rim.
Another fascinating feature on the lunar surface is the Apennines mountain range.
About 4 billion years ago, when the Imbrium basin was formed by a huge blast impact, the mountain range was created! This dramatic lunar feature stretches out some 370 miles and has nearly 3,000 peaks!
These are just a couple of dramatic lunar features one can easily find in any backyard telescope. Features like these can be readily used to awe and inspire others who might not have had the opportunity to view the moon through an astronomical telescope.
The expressions on the faces of those seeing a lunar crater close up for the first time is well worth the effort!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
