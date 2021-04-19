SEDONA — One of the most recognizable constellations in the night sky is that of Orion, the hunter.
Seeing the unmistakable belt and sword of the hunter rise in the east, before dawn, was a sure sign that winter would soon be upon us and summer would be a distant memory.
The sword of Orion holds an easy target for backyard telescopes, that being a wonderous object, the “Great Nebula.” Also known as Messier object number 42, or NGC 1972, the great nebula is a place in our own Milky Way where astronomers have actually observed stars being formed.
NASA scientists state that: “Stars are born within the clouds of dust scattered throughout most galaxies. A familiar example of such a dust cloud is the Orion Nebula. Turbulence deep within these clouds gives rise to knots with sufficient mass that the gas and dust can begin to collapse under its own gravitational attraction. As the cloud collapses, the material at the center begins to heat up. This is known as a protostar.”
And it is the hot core of this collapsing cloud that will one day become a star.
The Orion Nebula is the closest massive star formation to the earth, being 1,344 light years away. So the image (the light) that left that place took more than 1,300 years to reach our eyes! We see it how it appeared more than 1,300 years ago. The nebula is some 24 light years across and is one of the brightest in the sky.
Many of the stars observed forming in the nebula show disks of debris around them, indicating the possibility of planetary formation.
The nebula is home to a very tight group of young massive stars called Triangulum; these stars provide most of the great nebula’s brightness. This object was the first of its kind to be photographed in 1880 by amateur astronomer William Huggins.
As mentioned, the Orion nebula is relatively close to the earth (in astronomical terms), making it the closest region of star formation that we can observe. This great nebula is a hive of star formations and this has given us a greater understanding of how stars are formed.
The Orion Nebula is considered to be a diffuse nebula and is sometimes referred to as a gaseous nebula, as they are huge clouds of gas in which stars are being created. These diffuse nebulas can be seen in our own Milky Way and in other spiral galaxies. A diffuse nebula often appears red or pink in color, especially when captured on film. This is due to ionized hydrogen of which they are mostly composed. From my experience the Orion Nebula appears gray-green in color when viewed through a telescope. It is dramatic when viewed this way ... but its true colors and beauty can be most readily observed when the nebula is photographed through a telescope with at least a couple minutes of exposure.
The constellation Orion is very conspicuous; it vies for our attention in the winter sky. In fact, it was one of the very first celestial objects to have sparked my interest in astronomy.
What is that place, I asked myself? These stars there were so bright and seemed to align so perfectly. I was not the only one to have been inspired. Centuries ago the ancient Egyptians thought that this was the place where their God-like kings would reside after their death. The Egyptians constructed the Great Pyramids in Giza to mirror the stars in Orion’s Belt.
My first view of the great nebula was through my dad’s old 7x50 binoculars. I managed a view of a gaseous gray cloud in outer space that would forever remind me that the sky is a very active place, where stars are dying and being born.
The Orion Nebula is evidence of that — and you can see it for yourself from your own back yard!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
