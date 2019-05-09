Sunday is Mother's Day, what we say about mom

Sunday is Mother’s Day. Parenting gets complicated and no one dodges mistakes. So to honor your mother/mama/mom/madre/mum, we’ve listed what others have said about these dear women, hoping that you pilfer one for that late Mother’s Day card, or recite it in her memory.
My two favorites relate as well to dads:
“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.”
—E.M. Forster, Howards End (1910)
and
“The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.”
—Theodore Hesburgh
“My father’s wit, and my mother’s tongue, assist me!”
—William Shakespeare
“Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.”
—Stevie Wonder
“The clocks were striking midnight and the rooms were very still as a figure glided quietly from bed to bed, smoothing a coverlid here, settling a pillow there, and pausing to look long and tenderly at each unconscious face, to kiss each with lips that mutely blessed, and to pray the fervent prayers which only mothers utter.”
—Louisa May Alcott, Little Women (1868)
“One of the best and the most painful things about time traveling has been the opportunity to see my mother alive.”
—Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife (2003)
“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.”
—John Steinbeck, East Of Eden (1952)
“He didn’t realise that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.”
—J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone (1997)
“In a child’s eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe.”
—N.K. Jemisin, The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms (2010)
“Gilbert put his arm about them. ‘Oh, you mothers!’ he said. ‘You mothers! God knew what He was about when He made you.”
—L. M. Montgomery, Anne’s House Of Dreams (1917)
“Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not.”
—James Joyce, Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man (1916)
“Because I feel that in the heavens above
The angels, whispering one to another,
Can find among their burning tears of love,
None so devotional as that of ‘Mother,’
Therefore, by that dear name I have long called you,
You who are more than mother unto me.”
—Edgar Allan Poe, To My Mother (1849)
“But kids don’t stay with you if you do it right. It’s the one job where, the better you are, the more surely you won’t be needed in the long run.”
—Barbara Kingsolver
“Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.”
—Robert A. Heinlein
“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.”
—George Washington
“No one is ever quite ready; everyone is always caught off guard. Parenthood chooses you. And you open your eyes, look at what you’ve got, say “Oh, my gosh,” and recognize that of all the balls there ever were, this is the one you should not drop. It’s not a question of choice.”
—Marisa de los Santos
“... I have so many dreams of my own, and I remember things from my childhood, from when I was a girl and a young woman, and I haven’t forgotten a thing. So why did we think of Mom as a mom from the very beginning? She didn’t have the opportunity to pursue her dreams, and all by herself, faced everything the era dealt her, poverty and sadness, and she couldn’t do anything about her very bad lot in life other than suffer through it and get beyond it and live her life to the very best of her ability, giving her body and her heart to it completely. Why did I never give a thought to Mom’s dreams?”
—Kyung-Sook Shin
Reader’s Digest/rd.com
“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.”
—Honore de Balzac
“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.”
—Jessica Lange
“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall. A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.”
—Oliver Wendell Holmes.
“A mother understands what a child does not say.”
—Jewish proverb
“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.”
—Sophia Loren
“The best medicine in the world is a mother’s kiss.”
—Anonymous
“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.”
—Phyllis Diller
“Everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes.”
—P.J. O’Rourke
“I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.”
—Mitch Albom
