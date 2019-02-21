The 2019 Taterhill BBQ Cook Off was held this past Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Arcadia. The friendly competition raised funds for the new Arcadia Boys & Girls Club. Over 300 meals were purchased throughout the day. Dr. Jeff Johnson, a DeSoto County High School alum, purchased 100 meals distributed to local first-responders, hospital staff and other kids enrolled in the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club.
The event was sponsored by the Robert Bob Allen family, Cheney Brothers, and each of the teams who paid $100 to enter the contest. There were seven teams who participated in this year’s cook-off, including Franklin’s BBQ, Boss BBQ, Nav-a-Gator, Team Lippy’s BBQ, PJ’s BBQ, Beef’s Arcadia, and Bobby’s Big BBQ.
The following teams placed in the 2019 Taterhill BBQ Cook Off:
Best Chicken: Nav-A-Gator
Best Beans: Nav-a-Gator
Best Ribs: Franklin’s BBQ
Best Chef’s Choice (Prime Rib): Franklin’s BBQ
On May 4, the Smith Brown Community Foundation will hold its 5th Annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser benefit for the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club at the Turner Center. All proceeds from these events will support youth development programs at the club, matched proceeds through the Arcadia Community Matching Challenge, thanks to the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. For more information about the club or the Kentucky Derby fundraiser, contact Ashley Coone, 863-990-0527, acoone@bgcsarasota.com.
