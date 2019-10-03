The Twentieth Century Literary Club opened the 2019-2020 year with a dinner and meeting at the home of Irene Pooser. The event was co-hosted by Shelly Baumann, Rosanne Collins and Pat Moore. Members shared summer news and enjoyed assorted drinks featuring sangria spanada punch.
Following a blessing given by DeAnna Smith, a fall dinner of poppy-seed chicken, fresh broccoli adorned with garlic and butter and cherry fluff was served. Dessert was a Key lime tart topped with Key lime frozen yogurt. Each place setting included a magnetic inspirational bookmark as a favor for the evening.
President Ruth Dunn chaired and opened the meeting by expressing gratitude to the hostesses for the delicious meal and the hospitality. She recognized members who celebrated birthdays over the summer and shared her enthusiasm for the club year ahead. Following the roll call and reading of the minutes, a letter of gratitude was read from Emily Smith, who was the recipient of club scholarship for 2019 to assist with her college education. Her mother, DeAnna Smith, expressed her appreciation for the club’s support of both Emily and her sister Abby, a past recipient. The club shared their pride in the girls, both admirable young women.
Vice-president Shelly Baumann distributed beautifully created yearbooks following the year’s theme of Famous Spouses. Gratitude was expressed to Shelly for once again producing an exemplary yearbook for guidance during the year.
Upholding that theme, members discussed Renee Rosen’s book White Collar Girl. It is of Chicago journalism covering the 1950s as women entered the workforce. Also discussed were the television series "Forever Sundays" that included a segment on the five women NFL owners; and the Ken Burns' Country Music series which featured a documentary on the early leadership of women as a driving force in country music. At the next meeting Shelly Baumann will share recommended books about famous spouses recommended to be circulated for reading this year.
The next club meeting on Oct. 28 will be hosted by Linda Waldron and co-hosted by Jolaine Konstantinidis and Debbie Hackney. Michele Keen Childress will present the program on Mable Ringling.
Ladies present were Pam Ames, Connie Bateman, Shelly Baumann, Rosanne Collins, Ruth Dunn, Debbie Hackney, Lois Heine, Jolaine Konstantinidis, Olivia Meador, Cynthia Mizell, Pat Moore, Michelle Potter, Irene Pooser, Heather Prevatt, Sylvia Reinhart, Lynn Ellen Shelfer, DeAnna Smith, Sue Ellen Smith, Linda Waldron and Linda Williams.
