Start with your Facebook friends and family. Give them a book or get them to buy one on Amazon. But ask each of them for a review. The more reviews you get, the more books you will sell.
Write a speech. It doesn’t matter if it’s a how-to book or a historical fiction novel, write a speech about something that you learned as a result of writing the book. Reach out to every service organization in your area. They are always looking for speakers. Bring some books, you may sell a few. But the real purpose of the speech is to get a photo and some free press. Post it on Facebook and send out a press release.
Offer a free book to the libraries in your region. They may take you up on the offer. When they do, inquire about events for local authors. You’ll be surprised at what libraries can do for you. Do not be shy about arranging for your own event at the library. Tell them that you’ll take full responsibility for the publicity and light refreshments. All they have to do is provide the room.
Send a free book to anyone who might write about it. Send a personal pre-approach letter to a named individual. If they want the free book (and it’s good), chances are they’ll write about it. Reporters, columnists, bloggers, etc. are all fair game.
Start a newsletter email list. Begin with your friends and family. Add to the list as often as you can. Do not make the newsletter about your book only. Include interesting articles, links to related sites, free drawings for fun stuff, a calendar of upcoming events, and plenty of pictures, of you and your happy readers.
Most authors will tell you to write something every day. I would add to that—you should also be marketing every day.
Mark Barie is the author of “War Calls, Love Cries,” a Civil War love story. markbarie.com, authormarkbarie@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.