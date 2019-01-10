It was a wonderful time of year at the Arcadia Elks for the holidays. “Christmas for the Special People” and the kids’ Christmas were ones to remember. Event organizers and Santa wanted to thank the community for its support for these important events, including Mary Kay Burns, DeSoto County Health administrator, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, Correct Care, the DeSoto County veterans Honor Guard, Mark Anderson and Troy Hughes.
