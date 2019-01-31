Writer and historian Carol Mahler will perform her original song “Nancy Whidden McCullough’s Lament,” about the Paynes Creek incident of July 17, 1849, and “Child, Do Not Be Born,” about the Second Seminole War (1835-1842) during the Fort Chokonikla Re-enactment, which is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 1-3, at Paynes Creek Historic State Park, 888 Lake Branch Road, in Bowling Green.
Following the Indian Removal Act of 1830, the Second Seminole War was the longest, bloodiest, and most costly of the wars of “Indian removal.” On August 14, 1842, U.S. Army Col. William Jenkins Worth issued “General Order 28,” announcing that “hostilities with the Indians within this Territory have ceased.” One of the boundaries for the reservation given to the Seminoles was Peace River.
In April 1949, the Kennedy-Darling Co. established an Indian trading post on Hatse Lotka, later renamed Paynes Creek, a tributary of Peace River about nine miles south of Fort Meade. George S. Payne, a 32-year-old native of Cornwall, Connecticut, managed the store. He hired Dempsey Whidden, 21-year-old son of James W. Whidden, to help him. Dempsey suggested that his sister, Nancy Whidden McCullough, cook and clean for them, so Payne hired her husband, William. The couple also brought their infant daughter Elizabeth.
On July 17, 1849, four Seminole renegades visited the trading post. They eventually attacked and killed Payne and Whidden. William and Nancy McCullough were wounded as they escaped, and the trading post was burned. Subsequently, Fort Chokonikla was built on the site, and Paynes Creek became George Payne’s namesake.
Recreated by state park staff and volunteers, the Fort Chokonikla Re-enactment portrays that sequence of events at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. The event also includes vendors with period-specific arts and crafts, children’s activities, black-powder demonstrations and food. Mahler will have her books to sell and sign as well as publications by the DeSoto County Historical Society.
In addition, the Paynes Creek Historic State Park Visitors Center includes a museum that details the lives of Seminole Indians and pioneers in the 19th century. The entrance fee is $3 per vehicle, $2 each for pedestrians or bicyclists. Contact: adam.dunham@dep.state.fl.us, 863-375-4717.
