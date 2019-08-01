1 Finishing the book
A quick review of online sites for new authors will reveal a plethora of writers who have yet to finish their first missive. The combination of marriage, kids, a job and the normal pressures of day-to-day living impede, if not stop entirely, an author’s progress on his or her first book.
2 Finding a publisher
If you insist on a traditional publisher versus a hybrid publisher (where are you will pay for a portion of the publisher’s professional service but receive a significantly higher royalty), it may be a long wait. Most new authors are reduced to finding an agent who may or may not be able to find a publisher for your first book.
3 Editing the book
So many authors refuse to pay a professional editor, preferring to do it themselves or calling their friend the English teacher. More often than not this is a mistake. Even the best editor will miss the occasional typographical error. Amateurs will miss too many and the result will be that both the publisher and the reader will be turned off.
4 Marketing the book
Speaking in public, social media, direct mail, advertising, book fairs and email lists can be the bane of an author’s existence. Many times such endeavors are so far removed from the author’s comfort zone, that little or nothing is done in this regard. Even worse, too many authors expect their publisher to do such work ... and they rarely do. Marketing is your job!
5 Self-doubt
Too many authors are intimidated if not openly frightened by the apparent success of their fellow writers, the myriad of rules that new authors are instructed to follow, and the seemingly impossible task of getting their book noticed when anywhere from 600,000 to 1 million new books are published each year in the United States. That fact alone has silenced the pen of too many authors. The answer to this challenge, not unlike any other challenge in life, is the same. Welcome adversity, practice patience, be persistent, work smart, not hard, and along the way help others. And remember: each time you fail, you are that much closer to your first success.
Sebring writer Mark Barie is the award-winning author of War Calls, Love Cries, a Civil War love story available at amazon.com or by contacting the author at authormarkbarie@gmail.com.
