Here’s a friendly reminder ... the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a public hearing tonight regarding proposed safety improvements at the intersection of US Highway 17 at NE Livingston St. in Arcadia.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. (Dec. 5) at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia.
There will be an open house at 5 p.m., during which staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions, followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m., after which participants may provide their verbal comments to all present.
Participants may also provide comments directly to a court reporter before and after the formal presentation. People attending the hearing will have the opportunity to review project displays and speak one-on-one with project team members about the proposed safety improvements.
