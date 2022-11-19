Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kerolos Ibrahim Tawfi Ibrahim, 31, Sarasota. Charge: grand theft more than $20,000. Bond: $15,000.
Nicholas Gary Helman, 31, Sarasota. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jacob Adam Wyas, 20, 100 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Michael Charles Janecek, 31, 26000 block of Feathersound Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Kyrsha Nicole Taylor, 27, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: Bond forfeiture. Bond: none.
Logan Keith Lazarcheck, 18, 19000 block of Abhenry Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
Cleshay Brianna Bailey, 19, 20000 block of Vita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Clayton Paul Wyant, 20, Oxford, Florida. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Steven Charles Whitney, 44, 4300 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of firearm ammunition by Florida convicted felon; three counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; driving while license suspended second offense; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; resisting officer without violence; failure to register motor vehicle; DUI. Bond: $178,500.
Christian Jon Glover, 58, homeless Englewood. Charges: trespass. Bond: none.
Mandy Lee Bermudez, 40, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charge: driving with revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $2,500.
Ruben A. Vital, 40, Collinsville, Illinois. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Erlin Abener Aquilar Mondragon, 36, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kenneth James Hills, 59, 4200 block of Northwest Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kristie Leigh Johnson, 38, 1700 block of Northwest Windy Pine Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
Mary Katherine Thayer, 37, 17000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, property damage $1,000 or more; petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
