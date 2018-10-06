The DeSoto County Bulldogs slid out of Lake Placid with a 16 to 8 win last night in a game that resembled a kickoff classic more than a game in the middle of the season.
There were turnovers and numerous penalties for too many men on the field, delay-of-game, and personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct assessed to both teams.
It was the kind of game where the suspense kept building, but nothing big happened. It was the type of game that felt like it would end on some unusual play.
The Bulldogs struck first on an 18-yard kick return for a touchdown by Kawassmi Wilson. It was a short punt into the wind and as everyone was scattering away from the ball, it took a bad hop and bounced right into Wilson’s hands.
“The coach was yelling for everyone to get out of the way, and the ball just bounced up and landed right in my arms, so I just took it and did what I had to do,” said Wilson.
The all-purpose athlete rumbled in 18 yards to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Green Dragons came back with a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the first half on a 4th and 23-yard pass. The ball looked more like a punt as it sailed end-over-end down to the 10-yard line. With the receiver and defensive back both going for the ball at the same time, with the receiver winning the battle, ripping the ball out of the defensive back’s hands, and taking it in for a touchdown. A slant pass for two points gave the Green Dragons an 8-7 lead.
It was the first touchdown that the Bulldogs defense had given up in three games. With just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, and still leading 8-7, the Green Dragons went back to punt.
The punt was mishandled and as the punter ran to his left he planted his foot and threw the ball down field. However, his foot was out of bounds which gave the Bulldogs a safety and a 9-8 lead.
That score stood up until Trayvis Smith went in from 2 1/2 yards out, to give the Bulldogs a 16-8 lead with under a minute to go.
The touchdown was set up by Juan Garibay interception. The big lineman lumbered over 30 yards down to the Lake Placid 18 to set up the winning score.
“I dropped back into pass coverage, and the quarterback looked at me right in the eyes, and threw the ball right to me,” said Garibay.
DeSoto Coach Bumper Hay said “It was a very disappointing win, but it was still a win. The team did not practice hard this week, and did not take the game seriously, and could have very easily lost this game. It was a win but not a championship type of win.”
