AAA’s annual automated vehicle survey found that 71 percent of people are afraid to ride in fully self-driving vehicles. Consumer concerns increased from 63 percent early last year, following multiple high-profile incidents involving autonomous vehicle technologies.

“Self-driving vehicles are still new to many Americans, so it’s no surprise that people become fearful when something goes wrong,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA believes that additional testing and more first-hand experience for consumers will help them gain a higher level of trust in the technology.”

Many cars on the road today are already equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are considered the building blocks for fully self-driving vehicles.

ADAS components include:

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic emergency braking

Self parking

AAA’s recent survey revealed that regular interaction with ADAS components significantly improves consumer comfort level. On average, drivers who have one of these four ADAS technologies are about 68 percent more likely to trust these features than drivers who don’t have them.

Currently, more than half of Americans (55 percent) think that by 2029 most cars will have the ability to drive themselves. This timeline, however, may be overly optimistic given the number of vehicles already on the road today.

People who doubt fully self-driving cars will arrive by 2029 cite reasons such as:

Lack of trust

Not wanting to give up driving

The technology won’t be ready

Road conditions will not be good enough to support the technology

While experts agree that a fully self-driving fleet is still decades away, it is likely that more highly automated vehicles will be on the roads in the coming years.

Although the automotive industry believes that fully self-driving vehicles will eventually be safer than the vehicles we drive today, AAA says it’s still too soon to tell.

