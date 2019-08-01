By AMELIA WALSH
AOPA Communications Coordinator
Arcadia Municipal Airport, 50 miles from Lakeland, Florida, was once a sleepy airfield with the tagline “Don’t overlook us. Look us over.” Now it’s a bustling hotbed of aeronautical fun.
The turnaround is largely due to the development of its new “Aviation City” campgrounds, an amenity that similar airports around the country might want to look over very closely.
One asphalt and one turf runway make up the rural 400-acre airport, and the on-site campground is FAA-approved. For just $10 per night, pilots can taxi right up to the campground; park beneath the shady oaks; and enjoy the picnic tables, barbecue grills, fire pit, running water, and electricity.
Since developing “Aviation City,” named after the airport’s history of military training in the area, Arcadia Airport has seen an uptick in traffic and avgas sales with a monthly average of 12,000 gallons, far surpassing the 200 gallons it was previously selling. No landing fees and the cheapest fuel prices in the state keep pilots coming back, and it shows. Reports indicate a direct impact on the airport and local economy of more than $102,000.
Not surprisingly, the airport is now a contender for the Florida Department of Transportation’s General Aviation Airport of the Year.
AOPA took notice of Arcadia’s success and worked with local advocate group Friends of Arcadia Airport, to share its How We Did It resource explaining how the group was able to create a fly-in camp-out center on site. The attraction boosted traffic and helped revitalize the airport, creating a positive impact on the community and local economy.
The guide is available on AOPA’s Airport Support Network webpage and serves as an example of how airports can use this grassroots approach to increase fuel sales, add to their operations count, create positive publicity, and support airport businesses and the local economy.
Communications Coordinator Amelia Walsh joined AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) in 2017. Named after the famous aviatrix, she comes from a family of pilots and is currently working on her pilot certificate. aopa.org
The AOPA has just released a success story about Arcadia Municipal Airport. In the story there is a link to a document called “How We Did It” You can download the document for free.
Aviation City is a one of a kind on airport campground developed specifically for pilots. It is located on ArcadiaMunicipal Airport in SW Florida and has proven to be a positive force in growing the airport as well as the local economy. Airplane camping is becoming more popular and even though many airports allow pilots to camp on the airport they do not have proper facilities to support the activity.
When Friends of Arcadia Airport, Inc. developed a plan to attract out of town pilots to visit X06 and provide a place for them to camp out we did not think it would be such a hard thing to get done. There were many obstacles that slowed the project down and some that could have stopped it altogether along the way.
Gone are the days of not seeing or hearing an aircraft in the pattern for days on end. Gone are the days of fuel prices being the highest in the state thus selling almost no fuel at all each month. In fact fuel prices are now usually the lowest in the state and the FBO is selling more fuel in a day that it did in a month in years past. The airport is now getting AIP funding with recent runway improvements on both the paved and grass runways. The airport is looking so much better with regular mowing with a new tractor and mower provided with grant dollars. The pattern is now full of traffic from all over the State of Florida & Nation flying in to camp out thus supporting both the airport and the local economy. The future is looking wonderful for future growth and more improvements. Not all of this progress is due to the development of Aviation City but the on airport campground has definitely played a huge role in the airports progress over the last 7 years.
Once we managed to establish what we think is the first FAA approved on airport campground in the nation we drafted a document to give others a roadmap to accomplishing a similar project on their airport. “How We Did It” has been a document that we have shared with several pilot groups over the years, however not many people know about it and getting the word out has been difficult.
Enter the AOPA (Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association) and Adam Williams, Manager of Airport Policy. Friends has been working with Adam and others at the AOPA for some time now to address the lack of mention in the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) regulations about airport camping and making on airport camping an acceptable aviation activity. Aviation City has proven to the FAA that this type of venue, right on the airport, is a good thing for both the airport and its surrounding community. When Adam found out about our “How We Did It” document, he thought the AOPA and its Airport Support Network would be a good fit to make the document available on a larger scale.
Now with AOPA branding and graphics included, this document is available on the ASN site for free to anyone wanting a copy. We hope you will take time to download it and feel free to share it with anyone you think may benefit from our experience in developing the Aviation City campground. www.AviationCity.org
George Chase is former president of Friends of Arcadia Airport, Inc.
