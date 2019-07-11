Arcadia HPC minutes, next up on Aug. 12

Staff Report
Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission considered two certificates of appropriateness at their meeting on Monday: an addition to 240 N. Orange Ave., and a roofmounted solar array for 225 W. Effie St. Discussion of the houses at 511 W. Oak St., 715 W. Hickory St., 325 W. Oak St. and 314 E. Magnolia St. followed.
The city’s code enforcement officer Carl McQuay had found building violations in an addition to the northeast corner of 240 N. Orange Ave. The building permit to correct such violations can not be issued without a certificate of appropriateness. Following the Arcadia Historic District Design Guideline Handbook, Section 9.b.1, the commission voted to approve the addition, with the restriction that the exterior of the addition be clad with siding to match the rest of the home.
A rooftop solar array was proposed for 225 W. Effie St. This plan violates Ordinance 1014, Section 11.14.04.D.5, which discourages roof-mounted solar panels for historic structures in favor of rear or side-yard locations screened with landscaping, fence, or wall. The certificate of appropriateness was denied, however, with the suggestion that the southeast corner of the property could be used for a solar array.
The duplex and the one to the east of it at 221 W. Effie St. may have been built for Lillie Elmira Mathews Fiegel (1864-1939), the mother of Charles Bertram Fiegel (1884-1951), who founded Fiegel’s Goody Cafe at 13 S. Monroe Ave. in 1929. She owned those lots together with 312 N. Orange Ave., where she operated a Siegel’s Sanitary Pavillion, its grand opening on Aug. 24, 1921. She also operated a school store there.
Later, it was known as the “Orange Lunch Room” owned by Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Martin. In 1943, Leila A. McDonald Newsome Phillips bought the property and operated the cafe. Local author and historian Howard Melton (1920-2016) recalled buying a hamburger for 10 cents there during his high school years before he graduated in 1939.
Commission member Miles Christian-Hart, current owner of 511 W. Oak St. and 715 W. Hickory St., talked about pre-existing fences on both properties. The Hickory Street home was originally the kitchen for the Singleton home, 711 W. Hickory St., built in 1889 for Micajah T. Singleton, a civil and mining engineer as well as a geologist. He worked as a supervisor for the Peace River Phosphate Mining Co. in the late 1890s. The home is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The owner of 325 W. Oak St. was also pre-approved for a certificate of appropriateness to install a navy blue canvas awning at the west side of the front porch to stop rain damage. The home was probably built for John William Pelot (1886-1953) and his wife Geraldine Hill Pelot (1889-1985) in 1925, but most people remember it as the home of Gertrude Martin Morgan (1891-1988) and her husband Louie R. Morgan (1891-1975).
A couple considering the purchase of 314 E. Magnolia St. asked some questions about that house. The commission informed them that the home, originally owned by Jake Wey, a pharmacist, and his wife Emma Greene Wey, was built around 1906 and that the back porch and other additions were completed in the 1950s.
The HPC’s next meeting will be 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in city council chambers, 23 N. Polk Ave. 863-494-4114.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.