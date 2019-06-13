Arcadia's Oak Park Inn officially opens

The Oak Park Inn on Oak Street in Arcadia reopened June 6. The bed-and-breakfast inn—in cooperation with the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce and the downtown Arcadia Main Street Program—conducted a ribbon-cutting, officially opening the 12-bed inn at 5:30 p.m.
The event was well attended by chamber members and Main Street business owners. DeSoto Sheriff James Potter welcomed the Patel family, the inn owners, to DeSoto County. Attendees were treated to fellowship plus several different wine choices, Vecino’s espresso coffee bar, appetizers and snacks; something guests will experience every evening during social hour at the Inn.
The 1904 historic building at 2 W. Oak St. was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. The front face of the building was disfigured when a majority of the roof was ripped off the hotel. The storm’s torrential rain then damaged the interior of the building.
Sanjay Patel purchased the building in June 2018 from Christopher Brown, who was unable to secure funding to restore the hotel. The one-year restoration process basically required gutting the entire property and restoring everything to new, except the brick facade, while the roof was restored to an even higher South Florida Wind Building Code.
Every room at the inn has its own unique theme. There are 11 rooms upstairs and another room, handicap accessible, directly off the floor lobby. Climbing the stairs to the second floor, you will notice the spacious “Sky Light Room” on that level, which serves as a private sitting and dining area adjacent to a large fireplace that can also be used for special events.
Patel, originally from St. Louis, has been in the hotel business for almost 20 years, before moving to the Charlotte County area a few years ago. Patel has partnered with FairBridge Inns LLC (fairbridgeinns.com), a 2009 Spokane-based hospitality company that offers member hotels a unique branding and management service. FairBridge Inns, doing business as FairBridge Hotels International, has member properties in over 20 states.
Fairbridge does not currently own any hotel properties, but has independent owners like Patel. FairBridge charges its brand-affiliated hotels a monthly fee per room to provide branding and management support, including reservation services, marketing, and pricing strategies.
Tameem ‘Tom’ Sanjar, director of Business Operations, and Kiran Palmer, Revenue Optimization Consultant, for FairBridge Hotels International were onsite for the grand opening ceremonies and to provide hands-on support for their new member.
