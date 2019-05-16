The last spring meeting of the Arcadia Woman’s Club was called to order Monday (May 13) by President Linda Waters. There were nine members present—our snowbird members have gone north. One member is in the hospital, and we wish her to get well soon.
The opening prayer was recited and the pledge to our flag. A request for birthdays yielded only one for July ... Happy Birthday wishes to Diane Smith, have a great summer, see you in the fall. Babs Ames read a short article on the topic of Waste Not Want Not, a very good outlook for all ages.
The secretary’s report was given by Carolyn Adams, and a treasurer’s report by Iris Varner; motions were approved as read. It was announced that three scholarships were picked to be awarded this year. Linda Waters then passed out GFWC of Arcadia (2019-2020) draft sheets for members to pick their choice of months to be hostesses and program chairs.
Club members have summer months to get our plans made for the upcoming fall season. The first meeting is Sept. 9. Linda also handed out our new yearbook. Discussion on the floor included the wonderful turnout for the district meeting here in Arcadia on May 4, with ladies from Naples, LaBelle, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Rotunda West in attendance. It was a special meeting with many speakers from each club outlining their accomplishments and projects for the future. There were games and funny songs enjoyed by all.
A fundraising raffle was held to raise monies for future school scholarships for DeSoto students. We thank all that have contributed! Martin’s Country Market, 1999 SE U.S. Highway 70 in Arcadia and Little Caesars at 2711 SE U.S. Highway 70, thank you very much.
Remember that summer fun, a special event/wedding party, family reunion, shower/baby shower rental space is available at our Arcadia clubhouse. Please call Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178, for arrangements. Security fees will be included.
Happy summer, Arcadians and visitors!
