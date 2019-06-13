You’ve probably not seen too many sleek SUVs ... and for good reason. It’s hard to match up what is essentially a refrigerator box against a low-slung sedan or coupe that can radiate its grace and charm at a dead stop.
But along comes the Audi A5 Sportback, a conglomeration of a snappy sedan with a convenient SUV-like rear loading power liftgate.
Pretty cool.
Pros:
High performance
Great curb appeal
Elegant interior
Fuel efficiency
Cons:
Manual transmission discontinued
Smallish rear seat
Rival warranties offer more
Pricey option packages
With only slight changes from last year’s model, the A5 has a hefty base price of $44,200, making it one of the pricier sports sedans in its segment. But the payback is worth it for the true enthusiast looking for performance handling from a turbo-powered, four-cylinder cranking out 252 horsepower. The A5 is available in three trim levels—Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige at $53,295.
Its quick shifting seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission with quattro all-wheel-drive combine to deliver a powerful punch off the line and through the gears. Our independent testing recorded zero to 60 in the five-second range, making it one of the quickest imported sedans.
Selectable driving modes include Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual settings, each with distinct changeable gear pattern, throttle response and suspension settings. Ride and handling characteristics are impeccable, whether powering through turns or gliding on interstates. The A5 is a driver’s car with optional adaptive suspension that keeps the sedan firmly grounded with 19-inch summer wheels.
There is seemingly endless power with firm pedal pressure, making the A5 a delight to drive on road trips as well as maneuvering on city streets. Bumpy roads and potholes are absorbed with minimal notice. Surprisingly, with all its power, our A5 Premium Plus test car matched EPA fuel efficiency estimates of 34 mpg in real world highway travel.
The A5 cabin is a nice place to be with rich appointments throughout, form-fitting front seats with driver lumbar and an available 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display with adjustable graphic instrument gauges and three-zone climate control. Audi’s multi-media interface (MMI) streamlines controls for entertainment, vehicle settings and navigation with a single controller instead of multiple buttons and dials found in rival cars.
With its nearly invisible hatchback, the A5 has generous cargo space, enough for a big box store buying spree, then some. With rear seats in the upright position, there is just under 22 cubic feet, way more than any sedan’s trunk space. Folding the rear seats flat nets 35 cubes of storage.
We were disappointed to see high-end safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert, available on high end trims while some rival offerings include these features in a standard suite of safety equipment. Even with its minor deficiencies, the A5 Sportback makes an excellent choice for a luxury small car and should be included on your short list against such rivals as the Genesis G70, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Cadillac ATS.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Audi A5 Sportback quattro S tronicEngine: 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, 252 horsepower
EPA mileage per gallon: 24 city; 34 highway; 27 combined
Assembled: Ingolstadt, Germany; U.S./Canadian parts content, 1 percent; major source of foreign parts content, Germany, 59 percent; Hungary, 16 percent. Country of origin, engine, Hungary; transmission, Germany.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the A5 five stars, its highest rating, for overall safety; four stars in frontal crash protection for driver and passenger and five stars in side crash and rollover protection.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated the A5 “Good”, its highest rating, in small and moderate overlap frontal protection, side impact, roof strength, child seat anchors and for whiplash protection. It also received a “Superior” rating in crash avoidance and mitigation and a “Marginal” rating for headlight projection.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain; 12-month/10,000-mile first scheduled maintenance.
