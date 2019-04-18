Florida gas prices have set a new 2019 high of $2.80 per gallon. The state average rose a total of 9 cents, but declined a penny over the weekend.
Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.79 per gallon at the pump. That price is 8 cents more than a week ago, nearly 20 cents more than last month, and 15 cents more than this time last year.
So far this year the state average has climbed a total of 68 cents per gallon. However, the 2019 high remains 12 cents below the highest daily average price in 2018.
"Florida gas prices may seem high now, but the state average is still less than last year's high," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
U.S. gasoline supply levels declined for the eighth consecutive week, according to the latest measurement from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The latest figure was three percent lower than the week before. Meanwhile, implied gasoline demand climbed seven percent.
For the 2019 summer driving season that runs from April through September, EIA forecasts that U.S. regular gasoline retail prices will average $2.76 per gallon, down from an average of $2.85/gal last summer. The lower forecast gasoline prices primarily reflect EIA’s expectation of lower crude oil prices in 2019. For all of 2019, EIA expects U.S. regular gasoline retail prices to average $2.60/gal and gasoline retail prices for all grades to average $2.71/gal, which would result in the average U.S. household spending about $100 (4 percent) less on motor fuel in 2019 compared with 2018.
Most expensive metro markets
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.87), Homosassa Springs ($2.82) and Ocala ($2.81)
Least expensive metro markets
Pensacola ($2.71), Panama City ($2.73) and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.74)
Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com
