Iconic Beetle ... no more?
Hard to believe, but it’s true. The People’s Car company with its 1930s German origin will roll its last Bug off the assembly line this model year, capping a near 75-year run and millions of them sold around the globe. From its first Singer-like rear engine through today’s turbo-boost four-cylinder, the Beetle has a storied past. It also revolutionized the idea of an economy vehicle, starting that trend, certainly getting every drop of fuel from its motor. The car is so historic that the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, has an early Bug displayed.
Adolph Hitler in the 1930s envisioned an affordable set of wheels. Volkswagen’s Type 181 “Thing” in the 1970s probably best fulfilled that idea. Auto legend Ferdinand Porsche helped in creating the first 25-horsepower Beetle that reached 60 miles per hour. Bug production started after the war. It has since been the most manufactured car, 22 million or so produced, surpassing its more famous predecessor, Henry Ford’s Model T. Ford sold 15 million Tin Lizzys.
Fast forward to today’s Final Edition Bug that reached 60 mph in around 7 seconds with 174-hp. You had to pedal hard, and downhill, in older Bugs to achieve that number. What a long and amazing road Volkswagen’s iconic Bug has traveled.
Pros:
Fun to drive
Compliant ride
Retro look
The last Bug
Cons
Limited safety tech
Turbo lag
Dated interior
The last Bug
Previous trim levels have gone by the wayside, leaving the base S, SE and SE with Premium Package and aptly named Final Edition SE and SEL, all with blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
Prices range from around $21-31,000 with the kitchen sink, making the swan song Beetle an affordable car.
One of the most recognizable cars on the planet, the Beetle saw its U.S. sales decline over the past three years to the mid-teens, leaving VW officials with little choice. With the 22 million bugs sold, though, it’s hardly a failure.
Our 2019 test car was a top of the line SEL convertible in Safari Uni (tan) with black leather interior, an attractive combination that got its share of attention traveling around southern Florida roadways.
While it lacks in comparison with the classic Beetle or the ‘90s New Beetle, we felt the Final Edition was a standout with its unique styling cues. So many of us have grown up with the Bug ... who doesn’t have a memory of pushing early Bugs to jump start an ailing battery or buying one for a college grad?
We could take issue with the new Beetle’s sparse and aging interior, its overuse of plastics and hard surfaces, or its mediocre ride in comparison to other VeeDubs. Or we could nitpick till the cows come home about its soft suspension, lack of sophistication or poor rear visibility with the top down. But why should this Beetle be any different than others? Americans have always sworn by—and at—this car.
Front-seat maneuvering is easy, with lots of leg and headroom. But not so in the rear, however, a tight fit for two normal adults. Cargo space is just over 15 cubic feet behind the rear seats and nearly 30 cubes with rear seats folded flat.
The six-speed automatic is seamless through the gears and offers a manual mode for a sportier feel.
If your last VW Beetle ride was in the ‘70s, this last act will appeal to your senses and make a great impression with its LED lighting package, Fender audio system, ambient interior lighting, rain-sensing wipers and adjustable seats with lumbar support.
Be sure to test drive this Bug. You may just find yourself in the driver’s seat.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Volkswagen Beetle ConvertiblePrice: $21,000-$31,000 (softtop)
Engine: 2.0-liter four-cylinder, turbocharged
EPA estimated fuel economy: 26 city, 33 highway, 29 combined
Assembled: Pueblo, Mexico (for North American markets); U.S./Canadian parts content, 13 percent; major source foreign parts, Mexico, 34 percent; country of origin, engine, Mexico, transmission, Japan
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Beetle five stars overall, its highest rating, for front driver side protection and four stars for passenger safety. Combined side-barrier and side-pole ratings are not yet rated. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Beetle a “Good” rating, its highest, for moderate overlap frontal collision protection, side, roof strength, head restraints and seats; however “Marginal” protection, second from bottom, for driver-side protection from small overlap frontal collision. Passenger side was not rated.
