Behavioral Health Services is celebrating 10 years at DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
Behavioral Health since 2009 has grown leaps and bounds, including development of an offsite Intensive Outpatient Program and Partial Hospitalization Program in Port Charlotte called Twin Rivers Pathways.
Initially established as a program focused on enhancing quality of life for older adults, the Behavorial Health team has grown to assist a broader population of adults in overcoming the spectrum of life’s challenges at service locations in Arcadia and Port Charlotte. The growth of Behavioral Health Services has been a result of the team’s commitment to serving the needs of the individual and the supportive community of peers able to connect through its programs. In addition to program offerings, BHS also hosts a variety of free support groups open to the community.
Recent program advancements for Behavioral Health Services in Arcadia include collaboration with DeSoto Treatment Court, which stabilizes nonviolent mentally ill offenders, providing them access to Medication Assisted Therapies. DeSoto District Judge Danielle Brewer’s grant funded court program is expected to reduce the homelessness rate and repeat offenses in the county.
The 10-year celebration of changing lives for the better is bittersweet, as Sue Leveresee-Grossman LPN, BA also retires from her position as program nurse this month. When asked how it feels, Sue said: “It’s so funny how things in my life have come full circle. When I started in OB, I never thought I would end up working with seniors.
"But every day I know I’m where I'm meant to be," she added, looking to the sky with wisdom-filled eyes.
Miss Sue is known to her teammates and patients in the Life Improvement Program for much more than practical nursing. Her steady efforts to outreach in advocacy of healthcare access, her personal strides in recovery and her daily practice of gratitude, each will be missed from the Life Improvement Program at DMH. Over the course of her entire helping career, in fact, Miss Sue has positively impacted the lives of many. Be sure to give Miss Sue some of that atta girl, shout-out kinda love if you see her around town.
At the other end, the Life Improvement Program at DeSoto Memorial Hospital welcomes Mary Zielie, LPN, MHC on a more regular basis. Mary has excelled in many areas during her master’s level internship placement with Behavioral Health Services this past year. Mary plays a vital role with the program, serving as both therapist and nurse, specializing in treating older adults with trauma exposures previously unresolved with talk therapy interventions.
Think transitions are hard? Mary understands.
At a glance
Life Improvement Program, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, 863-491-4309, www.dmh.org
Behavioral Health Services, Port Charlotte, Twin Rivers Pathways, 941-766-0171
Crisis Line, 800-273-8255, 24 hours
