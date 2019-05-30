Mercedes-Benz has long stood as the pinnacle of success around the globe with an array of sedans, coupes and wagons to fit every budget and penchant for speed. This year’s E-Class is no exception with some new twists to make the buying experience all the more inviting.
Forget the carwash for freshening smells; an available fragrance mister fills the cabin with your choice of scent. Or how about massaging front seats to pamper while enjoying the hushed cabin ride?
Pros:
Silky smooth ride
Turbo power
Elegant interior
Cons:
Limited trunk space
No touchscreen
Some fussy controls
Our test car for the week was an E450 coupe with an available twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine generating 362 horsepower and mated with a nine-speed auto transmission. Base engine for the E450 is a turbocharged four-cylinder.
If you are keeping track, this year’s E450 replaces last year’s E400 coupe, convertible and sedan with 33 more ponies under the hood. While the E Class favors comfort over high performance, we found the coupe was no slouch in the race to 60 miles per hour, recorded at just under five seconds.
Restyled for 2019, the E450 is sleek looking from any angle and is further enhanced with 19-inch AMG twin five-spoke wheels and high-performance tires. Every aspect of the E450’s exterior sheet metal is smoothed, from its rakish front end throughout its mid-section and rounded rear quarters. With no B-pillar, the coupe has open space between its front and rear windows for a pronounced look that few cars can claim. And the seats are form-fitting for maximum comfort on long trips. Side bolsters are designed to tighten around occupants at the slightest hint of danger.
With multiple driving modes, the E450 glides along the pavement while swallowing road imperfections between Eco, Comfort and Sport Plus settings. We found the coupe to have a firm grip on the road with only slight pitch while powering through turns and braking.
The cabin is a nice place to be, with posh appointments throughout. While buttons and dials are retained for the important stuff, there is a large display screen for graphic appeal in navigation, climate and entertainment modules.
And you can double the 12.3-inch screens, side by side, to also display the instrument cluster, creating a lengthy flatscreen that nearly fills the upper dash.
While the tech-filled array is impressive, we found the adaptive cruise controls and navigation destination setup to be laden with multiple steps, however.
For the audiophile, Mercedes offers a premium Burmester 3D surround sound system to overly satisfy. The purist will be impressed with unmatched tonal quality from high notes to luxurious bass. At $5,400, the system is among the best available.
Living up to the “best or nothing” slogan, base price for the mid-sized luxury E450 was $62,300, with another $21,000 in options. Higher priced than rival Lexus GS and the BMW 5 Series, the Benz E Class brings a degree of engineering and worldliness that many feel set it apart.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 coupeEngine: 3.0-liter (bi-turbo) six-cylinder
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 26 highway, 22 combined
Assembly: Mercedes-Benz assembly plant, Bremen, Germany; U.S./Canadian parts content, 0 percent; major source of foreign parts content , Germany, 82 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission, Germany.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the E-Class as a Top Safety Pick. It earned the agency’s highest “Good” rating for small and moderate overlap protection for driver, side impact, roof strength, head restraints and seats and a “Superior” rating for crash avoidance and mitigation. Ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 limited and powertrain coverage. No scheduled maintenance included.
