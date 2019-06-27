Someone asked me not long ago: “What do you love about DeSoto County?” I should have told this person to pull up a chair and get comfortable because the list is quite extensive.
Arcadia is my hometown. I was born here, went to school and graduated here, my husband and I were married here, and now we are proudly raising our own children right here. I can honestly say that I’ve never had a desire to live anywhere else but right here in DeSoto County. I began my career with the Clerk’s Office while I was still in high school, working part-time as a member of the DECA program. It means so much to me that many of the people I have been able to serve for nearly 20 years became the constituents that elected me to serve my first term as your Clerk of Court.
In many ways Arcadia is still thought of as a small town. If you have lived here for any amount of time, you will probably agree that going to town means running into someone you know. We just had graduation a few weeks ago and many if not most of the Class of 2019 has known each other since pre-K. This small town atmosphere is why we recognize many of the faces we help every day and why when you call or come by the Clerk’s Office you will be personally greeted by someone from my team. And there is still no appointment for anything you might need from our office. That is quite the contrast from larger counties that rely on automated phone systems and directional kiosks. I believe that personal service is always better. In fact it is not uncommon to find me out of my office, waiting on customers, taking phone calls, or interpreting on any given day.
As small as DeSoto County can feel at times, take one look around and you’ll find it is easy to spot progress here as well. We’ve been fortunate to see the east side of town developing nicely with the opening of several new businesses over the past few years, the most recent being Kentucky Fried Chicken. Expansion and potential for more opportunity pave the way for the rapid growth of a county. We have definitely felt that growth here at the Clerk’s Office through a steady increase in both civil and criminal cases. Official Records has also seen quite the jump in the recording of deeds, mortgages, and notices of commencement. This increase can be demanding on smaller offices, but in DeSoto we’re staying ahead of this demand with technology that allows us to increase efficiency and better serve the public.
Our website—www.desotoclerk.com—now offers all of our pro-se forms online. Any forms available here at the Clerk’s Office can be downloaded and printed from your own computer. Ninety percent of all civil citations are now filed electronically. E-filing allows documents to be filed in a court case without using paper. Warrants and court orders can be signed electronically by the judge and filed almost instantly in a case. In most instances when a document needs to be recorded, it can be scanned in, assigned an instrument number, and given right back to the customer. These are just a few examples of how your Clerk’s Office keeps up with the demands of an expanding population.
But our drive to provide you the best possible experience will not be overshadowed by technology. You will still receive remarkable customer service in spite of evolving innovations. There simply is no replacement for a smile and personal greeting every time you come through our doors. Good customer service never goes out of style, and that’s one of the great advantages of living in Arcadia. I love my hometown!
In other news around the Clerk’s Office:
Our next breakfast fundraiser will be (Friday) July 26 beginning at 8:30 a.m. These proceeds will also benefit our local Guardian Ad Litem Christmas gift program. The cost is $5 per plate and some of the finest cooks in DeSoto county work right here in the Clerk’s Office!
We will be closed (Thursday) July 4 in honor of Independence Day.
