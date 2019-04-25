Area gas stations dropped an average of 5 cents per gallon last week for the price of regular gas, but that could rise soon.
Why?In November, the U.S. imposed sanctions on exports of Iranian oil, and then granted waivers to Iran’s eight main oil-buyers to continue making limited purchases.
However, the U.S. announced Monday that those countries, such as China and India, must stop importing Iranian oil or face sanctions. As a result, the price of WTI crude oil rose almost $2 to nearly $66 per barrel for fear that global crude supplies would dip, according to Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
“There’s some uncertainty about just how much of a long-term impact the Iran news will actually have on supplies and oil prices,” Jenkins said. “There are reports that countries like China and India will continue importing Iranian crude.”
“Meanwhile, OPEC is considering raising output, amid reports of growing demand. Although oil prices are not surging right now, there’s still volatility in the market,” he continued.
Why do foreign relations influence my pump prices?Since oil is a globally traded commodity, when something happens internationally, it implies a disruption in supply. This leads to an increase oil prices, raising the cost of gasoline production, Jenkins said. Whether that oil is pumped out of the U.S. or abroad, the refinery has to pay to bring that oil in and turn it into gasoline. These rises in base prices—even $2—would normally lead to about a 5-cent jump at the pump.
Where do we stand now?Florida gas prices are still going down, according to gas station data.
“Florida prices have been un-phased so far,” Jenkins said in an email. “Sometimes it can take a week before a shift in oil materializes in higher prices at the pumps.”
Thankfully, Florida prices appear to continue their decline thanks to stabilizing gasoline supplies in the Gulf Coast. On average, statewide pump prices Tuesday were 4.4 cents lower since last week. Nationally, gas prices rose 1.1 cents in that same time span.
—Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.