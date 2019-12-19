The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association has installed the 2020 president, executive board members and its board of directors.
Melanie Markel, president of Array of Cabinets, Punta Gorda, was installed as president of the CDBIA by past president Robert Markel (Royalty Construction). Melanie worked for Royalty Construction and became actively involved with the CDBIA when they joined in 2011. Through success and determination and a need for specialty cabinets, Melanie opened Array of Cabinets and joined the CDBIA in 2013 under her new company. Melanie has chaired the CDBIA SWFL Rockin’ & Reelin’ Fishing Tournament and Membership Committee. Melanie represents the CDBIA at the Florida Home Builders Association, serving as a director, and as a Florida Home Builder Political Action Committee 1000Club member.
The CDBIA executive board for 2020 is 1st Vice President Caryn Huff-Sufferling (Wharton-Smith), Associate Vice President Anna Crapet (Bacon’s Furniture), Treasurer Jim Weisberg (Quality Homes of Port Charlotte), Secretary Colleen Ferrara (Conserva Irrigation of SWFL) and Immediate Past President Zac Extejt (Charlotte County Seawalls). The executive board was sworn in by FHBA and CDBIA past president and member of the Florida Housing Hall of Fame, Suzanne Graham (Massey Services).
The following members have been sworn in as the 2020 CDBIA board of directors:
Associate directors: Carl Barraco Jr (Barraco & Associates), Jennifer Donovan-Uebelacker (Suncoast Sales), Rick Kelley (Kinetico Water Systems of SWFL), Nicholas Worden (Centennial Bank) and Carlene Zeches (Z Interior Decorations).
Builder directors: Rodney Luke (Luke Brothers Custom Homes), Blair McVety (Coastal Marine Supply), Benny Mills (Top Quality Remodeling), Adam Riley (LTD Contracting), Justin Robbins (DR Horton) and Jimi Smith (AJF Construction).
CDBIA ex-officio: Jim Anderson (J. Anderson Inc.), David Appelo (Apex Roofmasters), Wendy Atkinson (Nolan Family Insurance), Odette Embury (Drummond Mortgage), Suzanne Graham (Massey Services), Rick Ilmberger (Suncoast Glass & Mirror), Jonathan Kapper Sr. (Kapper Contracting), Kevin Koch (AA Disaster Restoration 24/7), Mellisa Lee (Pestguard), Patrick Lewis (Sharp Development of SWFL), Robert Markel (Royalty Construction), Penny McIlwain (L&W Supply), Bob Miller (Boyette & Miller Construction and Development), Sharon Neuhofer (Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty), Don Riggs (Don Riggs Concrete), TJ Thornberry (Thornberry Custom Builders), Tom Thornberry (Charlotte Plumbing) and Bill Truex (Truex Preferred Construction).
About the CDBIA
Founded in 1985, the Charlotte-Desoto Building Industry Association is a not-for-profit organization consisting of individuals and firms who care about their community and who believe that home ownership should be within reach of every American.
