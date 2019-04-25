If you are looking for adrenaline pumping raw power on four wheels, there are just a few models to choose from. Enter the new BMW M850i, a jaw-dropping, jet-like thruster on wheels reserved for the serious enthusiast.
At 523 horsepower, its twin turbo V-8 reaches 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and would hit 200 mph soon afterwards were it not for a 155-mph limiter.
The old 850, sold in the 1990s, was unique with its V-12 engine and pillarless hardtop ... but it lacked the rip-roaring power of its successor. With a starting price of $111,900, it becomes a player with rivals Mercedes AMG E63 ($113,500) and Lexus LC 500 ($96,500).
Pros:
Four-wheel steering
Form-fitting seats
Adaptive suspension
Cons:
No Android Auto
Fussy cruise control
Skimpy back seat
We were impressed with the new Bimmer’s road handling abilities, which are made possible with extensive use of electronics. At speeds below 45 miles per hour in Comfort mode and 55 in Sport, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels, making for a road-hugging trip around corners with practically no body roll.
What separates the M850i from closest rivals is its more than two-ton curb weight. Use of its x-Drive all-wheel-drive system minimizes weight distribution with its massive engine kicking out 553 lb. ft. of torque favoring rear drive, but available for fronts when needed.
The exterior of the M is sleek, with generous portions of aluminum and carbon materials draping the roof, rear spoiler and mirror tips. True BMW enthusiasts will scoff at the M’s resemblance to the new Mustang Fastback ... but it is similar. Its wide kidney-shaped grille houses active shutters surrounded by narrow LED headlights with laser light.
Interior refinements are near luxury with nighttime accent lighting setting off a driver’s car filled with high-end appointments such as 20-way power, multi-function front seats with four-way lumbar, and a digital instrument cluster that changes with driving mode selections.
A Harmon Kardon premium sound system hits the high notes with precision. And Apple Car Play is included, although Android Auto is not. We also found rear seats are visible but not practical for adults—better used for cargo. The M designation includes sport brakes and differential, custom steering wheel and technology package.
While luxury items abound, we found the M850i is a sports car first. It will deliver a smooth active ride in Eco Pro mode, one of four console mounted push buttons. Move up to Comfort mode and the BMW delivers a soft, cushioned ride.
Sport and Sport Plus modes are not for the timid. When activated, gearing downshifts start and crackling exhaust notes begin with lifted pedal along with suspension changes to ready the 850 for exhilarating bursts of acceleration. We were, however, surprised to hear electronic sounds piped into the cabin to further enhance an already throaty exhaust.
On the open road, we found low-end torque every bit as powerful as stomping on the pedal. With little turbo lag, the M850i accelerates as a well-behaved, high-speed cruiser with no reported boundary up to limiter speed.
Look for more Bimmer 8 Series’ sleds arriving soon with a four-door coupe, convertible and more powerful M8.
2019 BMW M850i xDrive coupeEngine: 4.4-liter V-8, twin turbo, 523 hp
EPA rated mileage: 18 city, 25 highway, 20 combined
Assembled: Dingolfing, Germany; U.S./Canadian parts, 5 percent; major source of foreign parts, Germany, 60 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission, Germany.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety(IIHS) nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA) had rated the BMW M850i as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile, bumper-to-bumper warranty, 3-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
