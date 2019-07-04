By LEN INGRASSIA
Arcadian Auto editor
Loyal BMW fans will delight over the new X7 SUV filled with exceptional refinements, high performance and three rows of luxurious seating all tucked into a flagship with bragging rights ... and a big price.
The new 7 is a natural progression of X series’ SUVs that started with the X5 followed by the smaller X3, and now a pair of turbocharged giants that cost less than Bentley and more than traditional premium SUVs from Audi and Mercedes.
Pros:
It’s a BMW
Hugs the pavement
Powerful
Cons:
Limited storage
Pricey
No Android Auto
Think of the all new X7 as an upscale alternative to the venerable 7 Series sedan. Available in two trim levels are the base xDrive40i, a twin-turbo inline six-cylinder ($73,900), and xDrive50i, a twin-turbo V-8 ($92,600). Each is mated with an eight-speed trannie sending power to all four wheels.
While both are quick, the base delivers zero to 60 in 5.8 seconds with 335 horsepower. Our xDrive50i test car ran the course in 5.2 seconds with the full throttle roar of its V-8, clearly worth the extra bucks.
Talk about the kitchen sink. It would cost less to install the proverbial sink with its own water supply when you add available options. We’re not known for listing columns of options that become monotonous, but a few are worth mentioning.
The X7 is loaded with safety gear, for instance, filled with sumptuous materials such as a leather draped dashboard, fancy digital displays, massaging and cooled seats, wood accents, forward cameras that adjust suspension before the potholes, active rear-wheel steering, a sport rear differential, 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio, and an all-glass electronic shifter.
Oh, and don’t forget the heated and cooled cupholders that keep your coffee warm at 128 degrees and beverages cooled to 45. All this opulence adds around $25,000 to the bottomline.
Hey, it’s just money.
The real fun of driving this large SUV, though, is in its road manners. It hugs the pavement with 22-inch rubber staggered with larger rear tires to help performance. If you are wondering why larger tires won’t work as well up front, their size is limited with left to right steering duty. The ride is compliant, aggressive and relatively quiet even with its throaty exhaust.
Shifting is seamless and in check with other X model BMWs. Selectable driving modes alter gear ratios and ride with adaptive dampers. Additional performance upgrades are included in a $5K Dynamic Handling Package.
Captain chairs come standard on the xDrive50i. Seating capacity is up to seven with a benchseat substitute. Just 11.5 cubic feet of cargo space is left behind the third row, although that number grows to nearly 49 with third-row seats powered down and 90 cubes with second-row seats folded.
Voice commands work well with navigation commands and you will enjoy the pampered interior treatment regardless of seating position.
Apple CarPlay is an $80 subscription after the first year and there is no Android Auto offered.
For those with luxury tastes in a sporty SUV and German precision, what’s not to like?
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 BMW X7 xDrive50i SUV
Engine: 4.4-liter V-8, twin-turbo, 456 hp
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 21 highway, 17 combined
Assembled: Spartanburg, S.C.; U.S./Canadian parts, 21 percent; major source of foreign parts, Germany, 46 percent, Mexico, 22 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission, Germany.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had rated the BMW M850i as of this writing
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper, 3-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.