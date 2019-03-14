Florida gas prices have held relatively steady during the past week, but drivers may soon see another round of rising prices at the gas pump.

“Gasoline supplies are beginning to tighten as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer-blend gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale gasoline prices rose 10 cents late last week. The state average will likely rise 5-10 cents this week, as a result.”

Drivers in Florida are paying an average price of $2.47 per gallon for regular unleaded. Sunday’s state average is 1-cent less than a week ago, yet 22 cents more than last month. Gas prices in Florida remain 3 cents less than the state average this time last year ($2.50).

The highest daily average price so far this year was $2.48 per gallon on March 1. Last year’s highest daily average price was $2.92/g during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Florida cities:

Top 3 Most Expensive Metro Markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.58), Miami ($2.52) and Sebastian-Vero Beach ($2.51)

Top 3 Least Expensive Metro Markets: Pensacola ($2.41), Jacksonville ($2.42) and Orlando ($2.42)

