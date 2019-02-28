Business profile: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

Question: Tell us about MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, the backstory.
Answer: “MIDFLORIDA was founded in 1954 as the Polk County Teachers Credit Union. We ended our first year with just 273 members and $7,000 on deposit. Today, we have over 300,000 members and more than $3.3 billion in assets.”
Question: Finance is competitive. What makes a credit union/bank different for the others?
Answer: “While other financial institutions are sacrificing service for technology, we remain committed to providing real, live, face-to-face banking. You can still interact with real human beings when you visit our branches, whereas many financial institutions have transitioned to virtual tellers. We’re committed not only to humanizing banking, but also to making it more convenient. Our drive-thru is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., because we realize that real life happens outside of 9 to 5. We also make all of our loan decisions in-house, allowing members to receive answers about mortgages and personal or commercial loans very quickly.”
Question: Your office gives back to the community. Teacher of the Year award alone is $5,000. What’s the thinking in civic giving? What are the rewards?
Answer: “We take our tagline — Your Community Credit Union — to heart. Teacher of the Year is near and dear to us because of our origins as the Polk County Teachers Credit Union. In addition, we very proudly support students through our annual Gift of Reading program. Every year, volunteers read a preselected book to each class, then present a copy of the book to each student, teacher, and to the school’s media center. We’re committed to the community — especially schools — because children with a strong education grow up to be productive members of our community. When we support our community’s students and educators, we’re effectively supporting the community as a whole.”
