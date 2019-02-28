Business profile: Town & Country Properties of Florida, Inc.

Question: What’s the back story of Town and Country Properties?
Ronda Woppman, T&C broker: “As a child in the early 1980s, I spent every summer at my grandparents house in Amarillo, Texas. They owned a mobile-home dealership — Town and Country Properties. I still recall the horse-and-carriage logo branded on everything from the big sign out front to the custom calendar on the wall. I remember spending countless hours at their office watching my grandpa show and sell homes. Some years later in the late ‘90s, after marrying my childhood sweetheart and starting our family, I was offered a clerical job at a local real estate office, which ultimately put me on the path toward my career. In 2005, I obtained my sales associate’s license and began the journey of learning every aspect of sales. In 2011, after years of building my clientele, I decided it was time to venture out on my own and take the broker’s exam, with the goal of opening my own brokerage. I knew even before the decision was made what I wanted to name it and, just like that, Town and Country Properties was born, or rather reborn! Sometime in 2016, after years of being in a small office and operating solely, I had several agents approach me and ask about placing their license with my brokerage. Having just a small office meant we weren’t set up to have multiple agents, but the goal in any business is always growth. That’s when we started the hunt for our new larger location. After looking at dozens of properties, we found the perfect spot. In 2017, we purchased our new office building at 521 E. Hickory and have since grown to a sales force of seven full-time agents. Town and Country Properties is not just the name of the brokerage for me, it represents my past. And upholding the character of the name and reputation my grandparents built on honesty and hard work means the world to me.”
Question: What’s the key in real estate?
RW: “Integrity and honesty in everything we do within our office is what, I think, sets us apart. We don’t just list and sell property, we form and build relationships. I stress that the most important part of our job is to engage with the customer and build a relationship. In some cases, as with first-time home buyers, purchasing a home will be the biggest event in there lives thus far. Our customers need to know they can trust us and they’re more than just a transaction. I’m so blessed that everyone within the office works so cohesively with one another and any one of them are quick to jump in and help each other when they need it!”
Question: Arcadia/DeSoto County, what’s the market situation? Crystal-ball five years out?
RW: Anyone who has been here long enough knows DeSoto County has grown substantially in just the past five years. We still, however, have maintained our small-town feel. We are a rural, tight-knit community, and with the major growth our neighbors are experiencing along the coastlines, I feel like more and more people want to get away from the hustle and bustle.
“Oh what I wouldn’t give for a crystal ball! I don’t think anyone can predict the market; however, what we can do is follow the cycles in the market closely to anticipate what’s likely to come next. We know from history that our market is based on cycles. Four, to be exact — recovery, expansion, hyper-supply and recession. We are currently somewhere between phases two and three. Keep in mind markets vary based on location and can be a step ahead or behind at any given time. My advice is to do your due diligence when investing or buying real estate. Even with the cycles in the market, it is still one of the most sound investments you will likely ever make.”
Question: Advice for those considering a real estate career, top tips?
RW: “I’m really glad you asked that question. I wish someone had enlightened me when I was newly licensed with just a fraction of what I know now. My biggest advice would be to go all in ... or not at all. With any career, if your not committed to giving 100 percent, you’ll likely have a hard time achieving success. I’ve seen so many that have gotten a license just to ‘dabble’ in real estate. I can tell you it rarely works, even worse it’s not fair to their customers.
“As for tips to newly licensed agent, I think first and foremost chose your broker and brokerage wisely. Interview the broker just as they will interview you. Another tip is to stay educated. No matter how long you’ve been in the industry, there’s always something new to learn. Lastly, but certainly not least, I’d say don’t get discouraged. In most instances it can take several months to see the rewards of their labor, and that includes a paycheck.
“For me, it’s been the most rewarding career I could’ve chosen. I’ve met some incredible people through the years, as will you. And to those of you that have worked with myself or anyone on the Town and Country Properties team, we thank you for allowing us to be a part of your journey!”
