Charlotte County and the surrounding area "has a talent crisis," according to Janeth P. Castrejon of CareerSource Southwest Florida.
There are employers looking for employees, but many companies are short-staffed, having difficulty finding workers, she explained.
One example of an organization having to change to keep workers, is seen in the Charlotte County Public Schools District which has raised teachers salaries for the 2021-2022 school year.
District spokesman Mike Riley, at a recent workshop meeting, said the district this current school year raised teachers' salaries, as it was losing them to surrounding counties that paid more.
To help rectify the matter of the area's labor shortage, CareerSource will be on hand Wednesday at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Business Expo.
Recently The Daily Sun spoke with Castrejon, CareerSource's communications manager, and asked what she hopes to accomplish for both job-seekers and employers.
Q: What advice do your advisors give to employers who face staffing problems?
A: CareerSource advises employers that their No. 1 priority should be retention of their current workforce. And if they lose employees, they should try to find out why. The second thing is, "What are you offering?" Employers should consider salary increases and offering remote work as incentives to attract employees.
Q: What advice to you give to job-seekers?
A: Our state-funded agency helps them with their interviewing skills and resume writing. We sit down one on one and give personalized and private counseling, free of charge.
Q: CareerSource in essence tries to pair a job seeker with an employer, right?
A: Yes, CareerSource acts as a bridge between employer and employees.
Q: Why has the workforce lost so many employees?
A: When the pandemic caused the shutdown, many from the baby boomer generation retired, taking millions out of the workforce. There is a generational gap: Baby boomers outnumber Generation Xers by some 8 million, and their retirements took a big chunk out of the labor force.
Q: What about the millennials? Aren't they filling the labor gap?
A: Millennials, born between 1981 and 1995, have different perspectives. They want jobs they are passionate about. When the pandemic caused many to work remotely from home, they began to rethink their work and realized they wanted flexibility and being able to make their own schedule.
Q: Which kind of companies appeal to these younger workers?
A: The firms appealing to younger workers offer various perks such as meals, an onsite gym, flexible hours, remote work and higher pay. These companies include Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Gartner, the latter of which has headquarters in Fort Myers.
Q: Given the new work atmosphere, do you think employers are aware of this?
A: Southwest Florida employers do realize this. They are pulling back and offering remote work. They realize this is a job-seeker's market in which employers are forced to compete; they have to find ways to adjust to the current problem.
Q: Can you name a company that has made changes to entice new workers?
A: When Amazon came to Fort Myers two years ago, it offered $15 an hour. It was unheard of back then, but it opened the door for other companies to pay more.
Q: Isn't it less expensive to live in Charlotte County and the surrounding areas than in other parts of the Florida?
A: No. Southwest Florida workers are facing higher rents and home prices, higher food costs, and gasoline spikes. How do you expect people to be self-sufficient on $12 an hour? Although a two-income household might allow the family to live within a certain comfort zone, one person often has to find a roommate or live with relatives.
Q: Who will be at the Business Expo?
A: One hundred businesses will be there, and we'll be in our booth helping job-seekers and employers alike. They include The Daily Sun, Quigley Eye Specialists, Buffalo Graffix, The Dellutri Law Group, MOSAIC, KIA of Port Charlotte, American Imaging, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, and Michael Saunders and Company.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Bring your resumes, job-seekers, Castrejon advised.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's "Hot Summer Nights IX" Business-to-Business Expo is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The cost is $5 or free admission if you provide a business card.
