Delray Beach-based Nuco Citrus LLC says it has a plan to “change the face” of DeSoto County with a $100 million plant to convert citrus peels and other juice-making leftovers to pectin.
But residents near the plant site just east of Arcadia have questions about whether the plant would be an all-around nuisance. So does Earl Hahn, DeSoto County’s director of development.
Hahn said Tuesday that he was awaiting Nuco Citrus’s answers as a midnight deadline approached.
“It’s up to them to demonstrate that it is not going to create nuisances. They haven’t done that to my satisfaction,” he said.
Hahn said he also wants to learn a lot more from Nuco about disposing of hazardous waste and what the plant would put into the air.
“They have identified the hazardous materials” but have not detailed how they will get rid of them, Hahn said of Nuco and its representatives.
“Is any of that stuff going up in the air? Any odors?” Hahn added of the byproducts of creating pectin, a soluble fiber that helps thicken food and is found in everything from gels and laxatives to lozenges, and even cigars.
Marla Johnson said she and about 200 residents living on both sides of State Road 72 about two miles east of Arcadia just want answers. It’s appealing, said Johnson, to hear of a project’s prospects for bringing 125 well-paying jobs and making DeSoto County a destination for yet more pectin producers.
But is the plant going to be a noisy, smelly pain and a threat to groundwater and agricultural land, she asked.
That was a key question asked at a recent gathering of about 50 residents, Johnson said.
“We already have to listen to the beeps and bangs all night long” of the Peace River Citrus processing plant that sits across SR 72 from the 152 acres on which Nuco wants to build, she said.
County commissioners are the deciders on whether the project can have a special exception to put the processing plant on land zoned for agriculture. But before acting, they’ll hear whether the Planning and Zoning Commission thinks the project meets land-use rules, is environmentally sound and merits approval. That is scheduled to happen Feb. 5, when planning commissioners convene to hear from Nuco representatives, county planning staff and the public. A decision on a recommendation to county commissioners is to follow.
Nuco will tell the planning panel that county regulations specify agricultural processing plants as an eligible use for a special exception on agriculture lands. The company likely will note the presence of the nearby Peace River Citrus processing plant, which is critical to Nuco’s plans. The pectin Nuco will market will be derived from peelings and other waste materials from the juice-plant operation.
Nuco will also partner with orange processors, grower cooperatives and local farms by incorporating their leftover materials into the pectin-making process, said Jordana Jarjura, the company’s Fort Lauderdale land-use lawyer.
The money they make from Nuco will help to “stabilize the local citrus industry while creating over 100 new full-time jobs,” Jarjura said in a November letter to Hahn and Kathy Heitman, county planner.
The opening of Jarjura’s letter expresses even more enthusiasm. “Nuco is seeking approval to develop the only citrus pectin plant in the United States and a state-of-the-art citrus byproduct processing facility, which provides the opportunity to change the face of DeSoto County as the chief citrus byproduct production center in Florida and the United States,” she said.
Jarjura said along with cutting down on waste from agricultural uses, the pectin operation has “the potential of increasing the productivity of all citrus juicing facilities in DeSoto County.”
The plant will go on a small portion of the site’s 152 acres, according to Jarjura.
The lawyer insisted the facility will not be a “detrimental intrusion on the surrounding area,” though she didn’t specify what safeguards would be used to prevent intrusion.
Marla Johnson, the worried neighbor, is especially concerned about reports that Nuco plans to build a conveyor belt below SR 72 to get the waste resources from the Peace River Citrus processing plant to its plant across the highway. “Nobody knows anything about this,” she said Tuesday.
Earl Hahn, DeSoto’s development director, knows a little about the underground plan but insisted what he knows is not much. Nuco representatives have mentioned doing this, he said, but “it hasn’t been shown on any plans.”
That, he added, “Is not to say it is not to be done at some future stage.”
Nuco wants to break ground by the end of the year if it gets the green lights it needs, Hahn said.
