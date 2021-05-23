When a restaurant’s been around for four, five, 12 or 65 years, with a menu as familiar as Mom’s meatloaf, a change of owners can be unsettling.
The do-si-dos around Howards Restaurant, for one, made Englewood heads spin.
The waterside place that started out in the 1950s as The Driftwood Inn became Howards around 1970.
Brothers-in-law Bryan Domian and Ken White bought it 40 years later, then moved it, name and all, into a brand-new location up State Road 776.
Former owners George and Lois Kouzis returned to the then-renamed Landy’s on the Water before selling it again last year to British-born owners Charlotte and Andre Sao, who kept and honed the old menu.
Following this so far?
Then, Artur Janta-Lipinski, new owner of the new Howards, renamed the place Artur’s and didn’t miss a beat adding his native pierogies to the menu.
You can set your mind at ease about less tortuous turnovers in Venice, North Port and Arcadia.
JOY’S NAMESAKE WILL MOVE ON, BUT MENU REMAINS
Venice’s Joy’s Kouzine — named after owners Alma and Benny Hoti’s daughter, who also works there — has always been a regulars’ place, a homey, diner-ish café serving breakfast and lunch.
In 2002, the couple opened Alma’s Kouzine in Sarasota. They brought its menu along when they launched a new Venice restaurant named for Joy.
What makes Joy’s as international as the rest of Bird Bay Plaza’s globe-spanning eateries are its name (kouzina being Greek for “kitchen”) and its unique mix of cuisines, born of Benny’s Albanian background, which brings a strong Mediterranean influence to the kitchen.
They specialize in French-style sweet and savory crepes, and Greek dishes for lunch including the best-selling gyro and chicken souvlaki pitas with house-made, yogurt-based tzatziki.
But the daily commute from Sarasota finally became too much.
Joy Hoti explained, “We sold a little over a month ago, but my mom, my dad and my sister, Angela, are still here to train staff and make sure everything’s in good shape. And the menu’s exactly the same.”
New owner Guy Gunkle said, “It’s always been my dream to own a breakfast/lunch restaurant. I originally came down looking to open a pasticceria and espresso bar. In the process of searching, I learned Joy’s was for sale.”
Gunkle has been around restaurants most of his life in Pennsylvania, where he worked for six Italian and two Greek restaurants.
He said, “We have a lot of loyal local customers who come in almost every day. So I plan to keep everything the same.”
But that pasticceria still beckons.
“My mother’s side of the family is from Puglia, Italy,” he added. “So maybe down the road I’ll add cakes, rum-soaked babas with ricotta cheese, and Italian cookies and pastries that I’ll make myself.”
Another thing that won’t stay the same: He’ll have to hire three people to fill Benny’s place in the kitchen.
Joy’s Kouzine ($, O), 941-220-7294, 539 Unit A, U.S. Hwy 41 Bypass North (Bird Bay Plaza), Venice, is open Tuesday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
K&K BAKERY GETS DOWN TO EARTH
North Port’s Earth Café changed hands in December, and it’s about to transition again.
Igor Kostov, owner since 2013 of next-door K&K Bakery, has acquired and plans to expand into the neighboring space.
“We’ll probably make it K&K Bakery and Café,” Kostov said. “And keep their menu the same.”
It should be the best of both worlds: K&K’s fresh natural ingredients — Canadian flour, organic fruits, fresh live yeast, grass-fed dairy products, no trans fats or artificial flavors — and Earth Café’s diner-style menu with a Mediterranean flair and daily specials like spanakopita, enchiladas and souvlaki.
K&K Bakery ($, O), 941-423-1700, 13661 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Earth Café ($, O), 941-423-6223, 13665 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
THE AMERICANIZATION OF MARY MARGARET’S
Over a decade ago, Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit’s original owners, Dennis Tyson and Bruce Neveau, designed a Victorian tea room in Arcadia and went antiquing to fill it.
The place’s name came naturally. Their mothers, Mary and Margaret, who died six months apart in 2007, would watch over it every day from portraits in the greeting area.
After South Devon-born Helen Cooke bought Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit in 2018, her British parents slid so seamlessly into roles as costumed greeters that some patrons would have thought nothing changed about the antique-filled Arcadia tea room. Dressed in Victorian garb, her dad was often mistaken for Dennis Tyson.
The menu stayed the same, too. There were English scones, sausage rolls, Cornish pasties, Bakewell tarts and English trifle. A three-tiered high-tea extravaganza remained, along with a menu of tasty soups, salads and sandwiches.
New owners Sam and Khadija Shehadeh might not dress the Victorian part, but they’ve preserved the tea room’s recipes while easing the menu into the mainstream of other local eateries like Wheeler’s Café and Oak Street Deli.
Sam’s 20 years as a nationwide Denny’s trainer amply prepares him to serve Mary Margaret’s new American menu of breakfast and lunches from Buffalo wings and mozzarella sticks to American cheeseburgers and patty melts.
“When season’s over, and there are no tourists or snowbirds,” he said, “we need a way to capture locals who might eat English food once or twice but not come back. American food keeps them coming in. You can only eat so much quiche.”
Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit ($-$$, O), 863-494-0615, 10 S. Polk Avenue, Arcadia, is open Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday to 5 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
