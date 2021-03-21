Making it as a restaurant owner can mean years of 18-hour days, 24-7. But that kind of commitment comes naturally to a hard-working band of local brothers.
Born in Mexico, they came to Florida as teenagers, work their way up the restaurant industry ladder, and learn English by interacting and asking questions. Many start out working for others but end up owning their own places.
They include such familiar local faces as Cesar and Danny Cortes—former chef/owner and executive chef, respectively — now award-winning owners of Cesar’s Tacos and Danny’s Food Truck, and planning to do even more catering in the future.
North Port and Port Charlotte Tequila chain tycoon Vicente Mata opened his Blue, Pink and Lime Tequila restaurants inside of only five years.
As restaurateur Arturo Guido once put it: “This is a great country! You can do whatever you want if you work hard.”
Now in the United States more than 35 years, he started as a dishwasher at Jimmy Psicharis’ Port Charlotte restaurant, Giorgio’s, then went on to open three restaurants of his own: Good Times Diner, Little Good Times Diner and Camila’s.
Guido sold Little Good Times to longtime friend Alfredo Huerta, who first worked with him 34 years ago at Giorgio’s.
Now the next generation holds the keys to more eateries in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Like their predecessors, these guys have résumés that read like local restaurant "Who’s Whos.”
BROTHERS IN NAME AND SPIRIT
After six years owning PC’s Fish House in Port Charlotte, Dusy Badra is, frankly, delighted to hand over the reins to somebody else.
“I’m free!” said Badra, who now works there as a server.
The 50-seat eatery, hidden in a strip mall between Conway Boulevard and Gardner Drive, is among TripAdvisor’s top Port Charlotte seafood restaurants.
For years, the place was known as Shark’s Fish House. Formerly affiliated with its North Port namesake, the fishery held a grand reopening six years ago, with a new name and Badra as its new owner.
Once again, there’s a new name and a new owner.
Brother’s Fish House is now in the hands of chef/owner Max Padrón, who bought the business with (of course) his brothers.
Whether it’s named Shark’s, PC’s or Brother’s, the eatery will remain noted for its fresh fried, blackened and pan-sautéed fish.
At the age of 16 in Mexico, Padrón was selling street tacos; he cooked Mexican food in La Placita of Arcadia.
But he really made his chops working for 12 years for Mark Asciutto at Port Charlotte’s Visani dinner theater, where he started as a dishwasher and ended up as head chef.
“I learned a lot there,” he said. “I only left because I always want to keep learning new things. And Mark told me one day that I was ready to have my own restaurant.”
With that thought always in mind, he kept on learning — about seafood at Farlow’s on the Water, about barbecue with Wael Dubbaneh at Wally’s Southern Style BBQ, about Italian at Italia.
For a year and a half he worked for Elio Mulas at E&L Clam House/Charlotte Fish Depot, where he learned all about fresh seafood — pricing, ordering, fileting — from an established supplier to over 150 Florida restaurants.
In the future, he plans to bring exactly that kind of quality seafood — fresh mahi and black grouper; sautéed mussels marinara, fra diavolo and bianco; raw oysters; peel-and-eat shrimp; lobster bisque — onto the Brother’s menu.
“For now I’m working a lot in the back, but I like to come out and speak with customers. I want to impress them with sauté specials and, eventually, start a separate fish market.”
“Baby steps,” said the new owner. “First I need a new steamtable.”
Brother’s Fish House ($-$$, M), 941-627-1006, 3821 Tamiami Trail, Unit A, Port Charlotte, is now open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SMALL WORLD
Alfredo Huerta’s nephew, Alex, has been in Port Charlotte for 27 years, working 17 of those years as head chef for beloved Punta Gorda restaurateur Phil Cerciello, at Burnt Store Grille and Phil’s 41.
“Alex is a self-made chef,” said Cerciello. “And I couldn’t have done what I did without him.”
Alex Huerta has known Cesar and Danny Cortes for over 20 years, and Max Padrón is one of his best buds.
“Small world!” he said. “Max came to my house a couple weeks ago to tell me he was doing a little restaurant. We started owning our own places within a week or two of each other.
“We know how hard we’ve worked to get here, and this is not the end. Now we have to work twice as hard as a regular employee!”
After arriving in the United States at 14 in the mid-1990s, Huerta began working in local restaurants, including six years at Dean’s South of the Border.
He was one of several former Phil’s 41 employees who went to work at the new Riviera Bar & Grill after Phil’s had been sold.
Then he had the chance of a lifetime: joining another chef/owner, Serafin Estrada, in a new Punta Gorda Mexican restaurant — El Dorado Mexican Grill — at Cross Trails Center.
“I felt bad leaving Riviera, but an opportunity like this — owning your own place — only comes once.”
At 70 seats, El Dorado is, he says, more manageable than the 250-seat Phil’s 41.
“A small place like this works for me and my family. I’m here seven days a week now, and in time I’ll make some menu changes. I want to remove items that sell only once or twice a day, and add some new items, like shrimp ceviche, tostadas, sopes, gorditas, fish and salads.”
El Dorado Mexican Grill ($$, M), 941-621-8630, 615 Cross St., (Cross Trails Center, behind Starbucks), Punta Gorda, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9 p.m.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
