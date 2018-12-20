For the South Florida State College graduates gathered in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 13, the 2018 commencement ceremony was a time to celebrate.
Theodosia Shannon, who received her Correctional Officer Occupational Certificate through SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy, addressed her fellow classmates. She offered three words that helped in her own personal journey: focus, fight, and finish.
Tami Cullens, chair of the SFSC Board of Trustees, addressed the graduates and quoted novelist Haruki Murakami: “When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.”
The graduates received congratulations and further words of wisdom from Dr. Thomas Leitzel, SFSC president. “My charge to you is to go forth, find your corner of the sky, and do amazing things,” he said.
More than 252 students met SFSC December graduation requirements by commencement. Of these, 14 received their Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Supervision and Management, 75 received their Associate in Arts degree, 18 received their Associate in Science degree, 30 received a Florida high school diploma, and 115 received occupational certificates, college credit certificates, or advanced technical diplomas. Participating in commencement were 161 students.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for this year’s ceremony was Michelle Macbeth. Faculty and staff selected to serve as marshals included Asena Mott, SFSC’s DeSoto campus director.
