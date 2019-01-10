City Clerk Penny Delaney receives 5-year recognition award from Arcadia Mayor Jaccarie Simons. The city will recognize anniversary dates and other achievements at its regular meetings. The next is Jan. 15, starting at 6 p.m. at city hall.
Beth Carsten with Arcadia Mayor Jaccarie Simons. Carsten is the city’s finance director celebrating five years of service.
PHOTOS PROVIDED
City Clerk Penny Delaney receives 5-year recognition award from Arcadia Mayor Jaccarie Simons. The city will recognize anniversary dates and other achievements at its regular meetings. The next is Jan. 15, starting at 6 p.m. at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.