Congratulations to Leadership DeSoto X!

Congratulations to the Leadership DeSoto Class X that completed its seven-month program with a dinner at the Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy. In partnership with the DeSoto County Economic Development Council and the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce, the program brings class members into contact with leadership, businesses and programs to better understand the community in which they live, work and play. This year’s class includes Jennifer Bowser, Phil Brown, Troy Carrillo, Pamela Carson, J.C. Deriso, Karen Gillis, Valerie Hosfeld, Anamary Juvier, Erin Nugent, Glorida Olvera, Shellie Shine, Deborah Silvernail, Terry Stewart, Micaela Strickland, Amanda Tyner and Sandee Woods.

 PHOTO BY CASEY WILLIAMS/ROCKINHORSESHOEDESIGNS.COM
