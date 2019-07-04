By JIMMY PETERS
Arcadian Hometown Rider
DeSoto County’s DART bus is back on the road. This is a reprinted story from June 2018.
Summer is definitely here in Arcadia. It was almost noon in front of the library and the temperature was already hot. I boarded the DeSoto-Arcadia Regional Transit bus and was greeted by Dave McKernan, the driver, and a blast of wonderful cool air. The passenger area was clean, spacious and there were several people already on board.
David has been driving for DART for six years and during that time has gotten to know a lot of his passengers. In fact, the people on the bus for our 75-minute tour of Arcadia’s many stops were like neighbors, everyone coming from different areas of the city, into this new mobile neighborhood. Some wanted to converse with the person next to them, others were deep in thought, or in their own “Walter Mitty” dream world.
And then Myrtle Hollingsworth entered the bus with an energy uncommon for a woman her age (you could sense she was intent on her destination). She began chatting with David the bus driver ... immediately, “I’m going to the Dollar Tree today, David!”
I think it’s safe in saying that riding the bus is an entirely different experience from driving. And I don’t mean having to worry about potholes and pedestrians and how fast you are going. I am talking about the relational opportunities that are almost sure to happen.
Getting back to Myrtle, for instance. When she found her seat right behind me, she didn’t hesitate to greet me and begin a conversation. Within five minutes I was taken into her life of 85 years. I liked that exchange. When was the last time commuting by car did that? It would be a different kind of Arcadian experience, but it could put a unique parentheses around your day.
On several occasions David took the time to drop people off at places that were a little bit off the route, just so they wouldn’t have to cross a busy street or if he noticed someone was having a difficult time getting around. According to DeSoto County Social Services director Lauri Benson, “ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements allow us to deviate up to three-quarters of a mile for people with disabilities.”
That’s what makes DART special, what makes Arcadia special.
The DeSoto-Arcadia Regional Transit system started running routes in November 2012. Out here six days a week, Monday through Saturday, DART serves approximately 1,000 riders per month.
DART management’s goal, however, is to increase ridership by 50 percent, to about 1,500 per month.
Currently, the DART route covers shopping areas, banking, health-care, apartment complexes such as Wood Park Point for the elderly and disabled.
Benson commented: “DART provides freedom to those people who don’t have a car. And we are always re-evaluating our system to provide better routes and service.”
DART receives half of its funding from the Florida Department of Transportation, or FDOT, another part from a Florida service development grant. So, according to Benson, “these are funds that local residents don’t have to pay for. Since 2012, we have had a partnership with FDOT and they have done everything possible to help us to be successful, and we really are grateful to them.”
Riding the bus for the first time may be intimidating to some, but let me assure you, it was pleasant. And we met friendly, interesting people. And for 50 cents a ride, it’s much cheaper than gas.
It is, in fact, a great way to get around town—Kathy and I would heartily recommend DART.
At a glance
In order to raise funds in the future, DART will be selling bus wraps for advertising. Anyone interested can contact Lauri Benson at 863-993-4858, or go to www.desotobocc.com and click the DART logo.
