If that lottery ticket hitsA 30.55-acre ranch has listed for $1.95 million. Another Florida-style estate on 24.93 acres is offered at $1.9 million. And a “unique contemporary home” situated on 20 private acres of pristine Peace River property is available for $1.295 million.
Nothing different about these properties, only that it’s DeSoto County.
“These luxury listings present a unique opportunity to procure significant land ownership among the peace and tranquility of natural Florida wilderness. Discerning buyers can custom-design their own piece of paradise,” said Debbie DoorenBos with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agency for the three luxury digs in DeSoto County.
One the properties has a gameroom, a horse training ring, riding trails and a four-stall barn with tack room and air-conditioning. A pond is stocked with largemouth bass, blue gill and catfish. Another has a 50,000-gallon saltwater pool with spa, waterfall, diving board, sun deck and swim-up bar overlooking a butterfly atrium. And yet another has an easement accessing Peace River, “where winding nature trails lead to creeks and branches from the river.” premiersothebysrealty.com.
Havana Nights, leave May 18 openArcadia Main Street Program hosts its first Havana Nights on May 18, a Saturday, in downtown Arcadia. The event features authentic cuisine, entertainment, beverages/espresso bar, a costume contest and other goodies, all for $50 per person. Havana Nights will run 6-10 p.m. at the Tree of Knowledge Park. Wear your best Cuban attire. arcadiamainstreet.com, 863-494-2020
Ruberg named to Florida Bar YLD Jodi Ruberg, an attorney with Kirk-Pinkerton in Sarasota, was elected to serve the 12th Judicial Circuit as a governor for the Florida Bar, Young Lawyers Division. She will be sworn in June 28 at the Florida Bar Convention in Boca Raton. The Twelfth Judicial Circuit covers Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. The Young Lawyers Division of the Florida Bar has over 26,000 members, its purpose to assist the Florida Bar, to address the duties, responsibilities and problems impacting YLD members.
“I am really looking forward to serving our circuit,” Ruberg said. “I am passionate about helping other young lawyers as they make their way into the practice of law.”
Ruberg, a graduate of Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, joined Kirk-Pinkerton in August 2017. She had served as associate general counsel for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.
Hep A in DeSoto CountyHepatitis infection stats are moving in the wrong direction. Lee County, for example, this year reports 10 times the number of Hep A cases as the same time last year, along with three confirmed cases in Charlotte County, two in DeSoto and one in Collier. So far, 954 cases are reported this year in Florida, compared to 549 cases in 2018, and that despite vaccines offered through health departments. Most cases relate to foreign travel.
Dr. Stacey Rizzais with Mayo Clinic said, “Anybody who travels to areas where Hepatitis A is endemic, or works in the health-care field where they may be exposed, or works in the food-preparation field where (they) may be exposed, should be vaccinated.”
The Mayo Clinic also says symptoms usually don’t appear for a few weeks:
Sudden nausea and vomiting
Abdominal pain, especially on the upper right side beneath the lower ribs by your liver
Clay-colored bowel movements
These symptoms may be relatively mild and go away in a few weeks. Practicing good hygiene, including washing hands frequently, is one of the best ways to protect against Hepatitis A. desoto.floridahealth.gov
Merger affects DeSoto CountyThe merger of MIDFLORIDA and Community Bank & Trust will be the largest credit union/bank merger to date. In addition to Community Bank & Trust’s $730-plus million in assets, the bank also manages over $300 million in trust assets. MIDFLORIDA, with a foothold in DeSoto County, will be establishing a trust company to manage and geographically expand this service. “In many communities, credit unions are becoming the primary source for consumer and small business banking,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of MIDFLORIDA. “We hope to strategically acquire additional financial institutions in Florida to expand our affordable consumer and business services. Our goal is for MIDFLORIDA to become the most convenient credit union in Central Florida.”
Community Bank & Trust as well as First American Bank were selected as partners because each institution shares the same strong service culture and commitment to customer needs as MIDFLORIDA, executives said.
DeSoto Arts Center’s successful exhibitSouth Florida State College in conjunction with The Desoto Arts Center hosted an exhibit representing art from the Color Field Paintings movement which was popular from the 1940s into the 1960s. Students from Theodora Richmond’s SFSC Art History class of Art Appreciation created 21 paintings which were on display at the DeSoto Arts Center Gallery, in the United Country Real Estate Building, Arcadia.
STEM camp, will need transportationSouth Florida State College offers a no-cost summer STEM Camp for students in high school to start the 2019-20 school year. STEM Camp runs June 3-21 on the Highlands campus, Avon Park. Camp focuses on improving math skills that are the foundation of science, technology, and engineering. Camp is Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and students must apply. Campers must provide transportation. southflorida.edu/stem-summer-camp, deadline May 24.
