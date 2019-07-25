Miss Patty’s consignment grows downtown presence
The Arcadia business district’s only consignment shop is moving part of its operation across Oak Street to the former Hair by Wil storefront in the Rosen (pink) building. Miss Patty’s owner, Patty Ellison, said consignment space at 122 W. Oak is an issue and expanding to 117 W. Oak is best for her business. Salon owner Wil Barnes is downsizing to smaller space in the pink building’s arcade.
Ellison at the new location will introduce vintage holiday keepsakes and other merchandise, which includes items offered by Bruce Neveau and Dennis Tyson, former owners of the Mary Margaret’s Tea and Biscuit in Arcadia. The two top-hat men last year sold their busy diner to Helen Cooke, will sell things they’ve collected at the 117 W. Oak location.
Ellison had sold vintage items in LaBelle for about 22 years before locating to Arcadia in 2016. Her consignments, which she classifies as “new, used and abused,” have sold well and expansion is the natural progression. Ellison in her trademark lime green or hot pink outfits said her success in vintage goods isn’t Apollo 11 moonwalk science: Pay attention/listen to and thank your patrons, she said. “Ever see a thank-you note from a business?” she asked. She also prices most consignment merchandise in the $20-$50 range, offers layaway and other incentives to bring return and fresh business. What won’t she sell? “Clothes and ex-husbands,” she said, “the first doesn’t sell and the second is of no value.” Facebook
Arcadia administrator earns high marks, Boys & Girls Club slated for changes
Arcadia city administrator Terry Stewart in his annual performance review earned high marks from council members at a recent city hearing. Stewart, 70, was rated in five categories, receiving an overall rating of 4.94 out of 5 possible points, according to Linda Lowe, the city’s Human Resources director and who compiled ratings and comments submitted by council members. Of the five electeds, Council member Lorenzo Dixon didn’t reply to questions about Stewart’s job performance. And that’s because he was elected in November, not enough time to observe a year’s worth of work, he said. But Dixon noted Stewart’s professionalism “and the vision he has for the city.”
At the same July 16 council hearing, members heard a presentation by the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota to improve the club franchise in Arcadia. The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust has provided Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County with a lead gift to expand the organization’s sixth Boys & Girls Club at 14 School Ave. in Arcadia. With authorization from Eric Kaplan and Dean Hautamaki, co-trustees of the Louis and Gloria Philanthropic Trust, the site will be named the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County began operating this facility in July 2018 and started providing children, ages 6 to 11, with year-round programs that help them excel in school, become leaders and adopt healthy habits. Children also receive healthy meals and snacks and foster meaningful relationships with peers and trusted mentors. The Club is currently serving at maximum capacity with nearly 75 children participating in programs each day.
Earlier this year, Arcadia transferred the lease of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center that sits adjacent to the building to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. The goal is to transform the structure into a multi-purpose gymnasium for youth with designated space for physical activities, project-based learning and healthy education that further fosters personal development. The facility will also be available for community use outside of the club’s operating hours, and will become a valuable community asset. Some $2 million will be spent on upgrades to the Arcadia club.
“We are honored to have a Boys & Girls Club on the Smith-Brown Campus,” said Bill Sadlo, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
Arcadia councilmembers unanimously approved the organization’s plans for renovation, which will include tributes to Smith-Brown’s significant impact on the community, as well as local trailblazers such as Coach Richard Bowers. bgcsarasota.com, 941-366-3911
Rescues up at DeSoto Animal Control
The number of rescued and adopted dogs, cats and other critters continues climbing at the DeSoto County Animal Services facility. While the numbers of animals accepted at the center declined slightly from 2017 to 2018, the percentage of rescues and adoptions is higher. And those figures from 2018 appear to be on track this year, said Debbie Merkin, supervisor of a three-member staff and dozens of volunteers. “It’s wonderful, wonderful,” she said of her team’s work to rescue animals taken in at the NE McKay Street facility.
DeSoto Animal Services for years accepted strays, lost and surrendered animals, and then euthanized most of those. But that changed in recent years with pet rescues springing up across Florida. But rescue operators weren’t always chasing after the animals, so DeSoto Animal Services’ workers spiderwebbed out, contacting rescues, building relationships … and trust, Merkin said. DeSoto is a bit different, with rescued/confiscated animals including wildlife, farms animals, puppy mills and others such as exotics. “Educating the public has gone a long way,” said Merkin, eyeballing a trio of Yorkies awaiting rescue pickup, each wetting the floor as amused staff mopped up after them. desotobocc.com
Davis joins Crews Bank & Trust
Christine Davis has joined Crews Bank & Trust as a vice president and relationship manager. She will be based at the bank’s new Sarasota office. Recently rebranded, Crews Bank & Trust has offices in Arcadia.
“Her knowledge, experience and leadership skills make her the perfect fit,” Crews Bank & Trust president Kevin Hagan said of Davis.
Davis has more than 25 years of experience in retail banking, treasury management and as a residential loan officer. www.crews.bank
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.