Phosphate workshop schedules released
DeSoto County and Mosaic Fertilizer released workshop plans on phosphate mining. The first two dates: Mining permits and related issues on Nov. 5, a second workshop on Feb. 4, 2020. These link to a dispute between Mosaic and the county. Commissioners had denied Mosaic’s request to rezone farmland to phosphate mining. Under a state rule, Mosaic asked a special magistrate to decide a possible settlement. Commissioners in April accepted the terms. In exchange, Mosaic won’t ask to rezone until 2023. Workshops are at the administration building. You are invited.
DMH board chair wants member removed
The chairman of the DeSoto Memorial Hospital board of directors has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to purge one of its members. Robert Heine Jr. wants the removal of Ernest Hewett, appointed to the board in February 2017. Heine in a letter to DeSantis details Hewett’s alleged misconduct, including belittling other board members, soliciting hospital jobs, “an inappropriate and intimidating manner demanding information” from hospital staff, arguing with general counsel, other infractions, according to the letter and a follow-up sent in May. Heine wants an executive order to remove Hewett before his four-year term expires. Responding, Hewett said: “Suffice it to say, my attorney and I welcome Governor DeSantis and his Appointment Office’s investigation into the matter. In addition, the Governor’s investigation should examine the motive(s) behind the District Hospital’s Board Chairman Robert Heine Jr. and the CEO, which appear to request the Governor to silence a board member asking questions pertinent to the public’s understanding of Hospital operations.”
DeSoto garbage rates examined at Tuesday hearing
He’s asking for about $6 more per year/per customer to dispose of DeSoto County’s garbage. Womack Sanitation CEO Robert Womack’s rate-hike proposal came Tuesday at a morning workshop, he presenting costs and the bump in rates to meet them. DeSoto commissioners must decide. The board last year denied a similar proposal. But Tuesday felt differently, with commissioners and Administrator Mandy Hines agreeing that cost-of-living increases—and that Womack was granted one rate hike since the disposal franchise was granted in 2005—may be forthcoming. Womack compared neighboring county rates, his running at about $189 annually for a ton of residential waste. Charlotte County residents pay about $226. Commissioners are also considering yearly adjustments based on a waste-industry formula. Womack Sanitation serves about 9,400 customers.
