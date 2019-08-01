Dear President Trump ...
Her letter starts with Dear President Trump. Instead, however, Nancy Grant has received correspondence from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The DeSoto woman contends issues such as police misconduct and land fraud are linked to a dispute over property along State Road 31. Grant argues that family property foreclosed upon in 2005 was fraudulently transferred from banks, ultimately to a Port Charlotte speculator, therefore legal proceedings were void, she insisted. Richard Conflitti is listed in county records as the owner. He couldn’t be reached.
Grant has taken the dispute to the courts, law enforcement, other agencies that may intervene, she said. She has gained favorable motions to block access to the property, which is 15 acres and a home in the middle of 160 acres that she owns. The disputed property had belonged to a son.
Grant has blocked access to the 15 acres and the home, digging trenches, locking gates and other measures. Access to the disputed land is through her ranch property. She contends local law enforcement failed in its duties to stop trespassers seeking access to the disputed property. Lock cuttings and other vandalism have occurred in recent months on her ranch, she alleges. The governor’s office in acknowledging Grant and an allegation that county police are in cahoots with drug dealers urged her to document alleged police misconduct and to submit such proof to the state attorney’s office and to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Grant is also concerned the dispute may cause harm to innocents: cattle and horses have wandered onto SR-31 as matters escalate. She said: “Someone’s going to get hurt.”
Art exhibit moves to McDonald’s
Members of Arc DeSoto have recently produced an art exhibit that was displayed through July at the DeSoto Art Center at the Martin Art Gallery, at the United Country|Gulfland Real Estate office, 207 E. Magnolia, Arcadia. A reception was recently held where 12 watercolor paintings were viewed by the artists and guests. Lunch was served, compliments of the Arcadia McDonald’s.
The exhibit was displayed at DeSoto Arts Center through yesterday, gets moved to McDonald’s through August. A silent auction is being held for each painting to raise money for Arc DeSoto. The Arc DeSoto exhibit was sponsored by McDonald’s and Trilogy Home Healthcare. The McDonald’s is at 1203 E. Oak St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.