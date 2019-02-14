Name change at Arcadia bank
First State Bank of Arcadia is undergoing a name change. Starting on Tuesday, the bank will be known as Crews Bank & Trust. The new name echoes that of the owner, Crews Banking Corp., a privately held bank holding company that operates three other Central and Southwest Florida financial institutions.
“Everything about who First State Bank of Arcadia is at its core will remain the same,” said CEO Jake Crews, a fourth-generation Crews family member whose great-grandfather, J.W. Crews Sr., started it all at Wauchula State Bank in 1929. “There’s no change in ownership, no change in the way we do business.”
Wauchula State Bank was followed by First State Bank of Arcadia in 1973. The two other banks under the Crews umbrella are Charlotte State Bank & Trust and Englewood Bank & Trust, established in 1987 and 1988, respectively.
There will be updates to the First State/Crews Bank brand’s look and feel, which Crews and bank President Kevin Hagan said were designed to help modernize the bank and help it continue to thrive in an era of growth and expansion. The bank operates a satellite loan-production office in Manatee County and will open a full-service office in Sarasota County soon.
Sunnybreeze concert Feb. 23
A musical event at Sunnybreeze featuring The Punches is Feb. 23 starting at 7 p.m. Bruce and Bobette Punches and their children come from Fredericton, Missouri. This is an exciting family group that loves to share bluegrass/gospel in song. The family plays the mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo, dobro and violin. They have been performing nationwide at churches, festivals, fairs and special events since 2009. $10, at the door. Sunnybreeze Christian Fellowship, two miles south of Fort Ogden, 11682 Welcome Ave., Arcadia. 863-494 3273
Country legend at Turner Center Feb. 26
Country performer Moe Bandy brings his multiple chart-toppers and hits to the Turner Agri Civic Center on Feb. 26. The Steaks & Country Concert offers several ticket packages/meet-and-greet and backstage opportunities. DeSoto Automall is the event sponsor. The Turner Center is at 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. General admission tickets run $15. 863-494-9362, www.sunevents.com
15th Annual Pioneer Day & BBQ
DeSoto County Historical Society seeks businesses, churches, clubs, families and schools in showcasing the history and heritage of Arcadia and DeSoto County during its 15th Annual Pioneer Day & BBQ, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 16, at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park, State Road 70, just west of Arcadia. The Society also seeks people to demonstrate traditional skills or old-fashioned crafts such as caning chairs, carving wood, weaving baskets and more. A booth is free for those who provide information only. www.historic desoto.org, 863-266-5774.
Ed Lowe Foundation honors
In addition to the 50 second-stage businesses honored at the Florida Companies to Watch gala Saturday, Darlene Lowe, CEO and chairman of the Ed Lowe Foundation with roots in DeSoto County, became the inaugural recipient of GrowFL’s “Hail Entrepreneur!” award in tribute to the work the Lowes have done to advance the support and advocacy of entrepreneurs nationwide. Pictured are Paul Bowles (left), Joy Kitamori, Darlene Lowe, Tom O’Neal, Kathy Browning and Colleen Killen-Roberts.
Free-will offering to support local missions
A concert to support Pine Level United Methodist Church mission work is March 2. The event is a free-will offering to hear Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience, entertainers Jeb and Jock Guthrie who perform music from the legends Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. The Guthries tour nationally. 9596 NW Pine Level St., Arcadia. www.pinelevelchurch.com, 863-494-0040
Modern orb artist in Arcadia
Glass artist Tanner Castle brought his wares to the Tater Hill Show on Saturday. The 25-year-old Fort Myers man has gained recognition around the world for his glass art, what some call orbs, or “adult marbles,” he said. “It probably translates to childhood,” Castle, who apprenticed at the Zen Glass Studio in St. Pete before striking out, said of his work, which includes experimental use of electrical currents and wood. Castle’s Glass Lama art is available at Old World Antiques in Arcadia, 134 W.Oak St.
