The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce honored winners in Christmas Parade and Christmas Card Lane entries at this month’s early-bird event at Joshua Citrus. The next morning event is Feb. 7 at DeSoto Memorial Hospital. It begins at 8 a.m.

Christmas Card Lane winners

Best Use of Theme—Supt. Adrian Cline, DeSoto School District

Best Religious Theme—First Presbyterian Church

Most Unique—Heritage Baptist Church/DeSoto Christian School

Calvary Baptist and DeSoto Sheriff Jim Potter’s cards were recognized as Honorable Mention

Christmas Parade winners

Best Lighting

1st Place, Arcadia Dance

2nd Place, Arc DeSoto

Best Religious

1st Place, Iglesia Cristiana Pacto de Fe

2nd Place, North Hillsborough Baptist Church

Best Theme

1st Place, Calvary Baptist Church

2nd Place, Big Tree RV Park

Judge’s Choice, Peace River Airboat Association

