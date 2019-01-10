The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce honored winners in Christmas Parade and Christmas Card Lane entries at this month’s early-bird event at Joshua Citrus. The next morning event is Feb. 7 at DeSoto Memorial Hospital. It begins at 8 a.m.
Christmas Card Lane winners
Best Use of Theme—Supt. Adrian Cline, DeSoto School District
Best Religious Theme—First Presbyterian Church
Most Unique—Heritage Baptist Church/DeSoto Christian School
Calvary Baptist and DeSoto Sheriff Jim Potter’s cards were recognized as Honorable Mention
Christmas Parade winners
Best Lighting
1st Place, Arcadia Dance
2nd Place, Arc DeSoto
Best Religious
1st Place, Iglesia Cristiana Pacto de Fe
2nd Place, North Hillsborough Baptist Church
Best Theme
1st Place, Calvary Baptist Church
2nd Place, Big Tree RV Park
Judge’s Choice, Peace River Airboat Association
