ARCADIA - The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce is on the move - but not too far.
And because of it, it's going to hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting of its own.
Its board of directors voted and approved the plan - which is moving from Volusia Avenue to 222 E. Oak St., in an office currently used by Mosaic. The building is in Arcadia's Historic District.
"The beautifully restored building already provides office space for Mosaic's DeSoto-based community relations and permitting staff members," a news release said.
As of Sept. 14, the chamber will use the first floor along with the facility's community room for meetings and some events.
“As a committed member of the DeSoto community, Mosaic is thrilled to welcome the chamber into our space," Mosaic Company Public Affairs Manager Heather Nedley said. "Since we opened the office in 2012, we’ve invited the community in and today we’re taking another step by giving an important local organization a new home where they can continue to help our local business community thrive.”
For more than a decade, Mosaic and the chamber have had a relationship. Mosaic is a chamber platinum sponsor.
Nedley is a former past chairwoman/president of the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m very excited about our new location," DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbie Wertz said. "We will still be located in the heart of the community where we can continue to add value to our members and businesses.”
The news release said the office will be closed for about two weeks while the move is underway.
A grand opening will take place sometime in October, the news release said.
