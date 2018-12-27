Hops on the bandwagon
Research facilities such as the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Balm and private commercial production growers like Central Florida Hops in Zellwood (Orange County’s first commercial hopyard) are finding no shortage in demand for locally grown hops, and that a second season harvest allows for continued gains for this highly valued specialty crop.
Likewise, breweries—from famed Cigar City in Tampa to Florida beer scene newcomer Beach Fly Brewing in Indian Harbour Beach—are looking for the opportunity to create with locally grown hops.
Hops are beginning to be requested by craft coffee brewers like Ligature Coffee based in Orlando. Its Dry Hopped Peach Cold Brew is made with Kenyan Githembe coffee and Florida-grown hops.
The Yaupon Brothers American Tea Co., a company based in New Smyrna Beach that sources locally grown yaupon (Ilex vomitoria)—the only naturally caffeinated plant native to the U.S.—is now experimenting with Florida-grown hops as an addition to their expanding line of teas.
Even kombucha, a beverage made from the fermentation activity of a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast mixed with black or green tea and sugar, such as the India Pale Kombucha (IPK) from Orlando City Kombucha, which uses Florida-grown hops, also is beginning to see the value of fresh locally grown hops for their flavor and aromatic contributions, pairing well with added citrus.
Hops also are gaining attention beyond bittering and aroma. They have often been considered very beautiful flowers and Bloom by Nadine, a floral company based in Windermere, is showing how to harness the hop cones’ attractiveness by using them in bouquets and boutonnieres. The range of benefits stemming from the dynamic nature of hops is allowing growers to tap into new markets and crack open new opportunities for one of Florida’s most unique crops.
Richard M. Smith is founder and principal consultant of Orlando-based Florida Hops LLC
Less common specialty crops to check out
Annina F1 Organic from Vitalis Organic Seeds and Harris Seeds Organic
Type: Eggplant
Days to Maturity: 67 from transplant
Other: A beautiful hybrid graffiti type. Vigorous plants produce exceptional yields of uniform shaped fruits on spineless plants. Large fruits measure 6- to 8-inches long and 2.5 to 3 inches at the widest point. Ideal for both open field and high tunnel production.
Brock Imperial F1 from Golden Valley Seed
Type: Asparagus
Disease package: Tolerant to fusarium rust
Region(s): Warmer climates where asparagus is grown.
Other: ‘Brock Imperial F1’ forms a very attractive pack. It has a long shelf life and is a good shipper. This variety produces spears five to seven days earlier than ‘UC 157.’ When grown from seed, first cutting can start in the third year. It is extremely heat tolerant during fern growth. It’s dark green with large, tight, and smooth tips.
Imperial Star PVP from Golden Valley Seed
Type: Artichoke
Days to Maturity: 7 months
Market: Fresh and home garden
Other: Plants can grow up to 5 feet in the first year. Mature heads are spineless and deep green in color. The heads are globe in shape achieving large size and wonderful quality.
Indian Art Red Fire from Rupp Seeds
Type: Ornamental corn
Length: 8 to 10 inches
Days to Maturity: 105
Region(s): Eastern U.S.
Other: ‘Indian Art Red Fire’ is the newest release in the Indian Art series. It has a comprehensive hybrid red stalk and red husk package. Kernels are a deeper red when compared to ‘Bloody Butcher.’
Obsession DMR from Rutgers/VDF Specialty Seeds and Rispens Seeds, Inc.
Type: Sweet basil
Length: 3-inch leaves
Disease: Downy mildew and Fusarium resistant
Days to maturity: 70
Region(s): Midwest, Northeast U.S.
Other: For field and potted plant production, ‘Obsession DMR’ has vigorous growth, high leaf-to-stem ratio, and dark green color. Patent pending.
Purple Passion from Seeds by Design
Type: Asparagus
Length: 6 to 7 inches
Days to maturity: 80 from mature cromes
Region(s): All U.S.
Romanesco Orbit F1 from HM.Clause and Harris Seeds
Type: Cauliflower
Days to Maturity: 75
Other: An early Romanesco type offering, ‘Romanesco Orbit F1’ has medium-domed heads with dense curds, turreted peaks, and no leaves in the head. Upright plants provide exceptional wrap to uniform 1-pound heads that are bright green with a creamy green interior. Excellent flavor and earliness.
Speckled Swan from Terra Organics
Type: Decorative gourd
Length: 16 to 18 inches long, up to 6 to 8 inches wide
Disease Package: PM tolerance
Days to Maturity: 105 from seed
Region(s): All U.S.
Stargazer from Sakata Seed America
Type: Watermelon radish
Days to Maturity: 55 to 60 from direct seed
Region(s): Summer plantings and fall harvest preferred
Other: Mild radish flavor with crisp, juicy texture. Upright bright green tops with strong attachment. Can be used as a delicious addition to salads, or for slaw or pickling.
Super Verde from Sakata Seed America
Type: Tomatillo
Size: 1.77 inches in height; 2.36 inches in diameter
Weight: 2.4 to 2.8 ounces
Days to Maturity: Mid maturity
Other: Attractive green color. Strong, healthy husks. Above average shelflife.
Top Bunch 2.0 from Sakata Seed America and Stokes Seeds
Type: Collard
Market: Fresh
Days to Maturity: 70
Region(s): Northeast; Mid-Atlantic; Midwest
Other: ‘Top Bunch 2.0’ is a new generation of collard with earlier maturity. It’s uniform, has vigorous, rapid growth, and wavy, lightly savoyed leaves.
Carol Miller is Editor of American Vegetable Grower
Ray Ruby to the rescue
Florida’s grapefruit industry, soured over the last decade by citrus greening, might be seeking shelter and finding new hope inside white-mesh shadehouses thanks to a $3.5 million grant from USDA to the University of Florida. Studies for the grant will take place inside and outside these protected agriculture structures in Fort Pierce, where 512 young ‘Ray Ruby’ grapefruit trees already have been in production since September 2013.
The project will be focusing on growing and protecting high-quality fresh grapefruit inside 14-feet-high screenhouses. Growing citrus under protective screen (CUPS) shields the crop from the Asian citrus psyllid, the vector of citrus greening. Nine scientists and Extension agents will work together to complete the grant objectives. Six collaborators represent Florida; there are two in California, and one in Australia.
Robin Koestoyo is a media coordinator for the UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center
Florida Blue Crab Salad With Avocado
Ingredients:
8 ounces jumbo lump Florida blue crabmeat, picked
over for shells
1 large ripe Florida avocado, halved, pitted, peeled
3 teaspoons fresh squeezed Florida Key lime juice
1/2 teaspoon Florida Key lime zest
1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Hot chili oil and cilantro oil, as needed (optional)
Preparation:
Mix together red onion, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, and lime zest in medium sized mixing bowl. Gently mix in crab meat. Season salad with salt and pepper. Drizzle avocado halves with remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice to prevent discoloration and season with salt and pepper. Arrange avocado halves, cut side up, on plates. Fill tops of avocado with crab salad. Garnish salad with cilantro oil and hot chili oil, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.