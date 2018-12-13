Global heat to hit farming, Trump: ‘I don’t believe it’
The recently released Fourth Annual Climate Assessment from the U.S. Global Change Research Program does not paint a rosy picture, especially when it comes to the future of farm productivity. The comprehensive report, a collaborative, 1,600-page piece sourced from more than a dozen government agencies and 300-plus authors, focuses on climate change and its impacts in the U.S. Chapter 10 specifically addresses climate change impacts on agriculture and rural communities. The No. 1 key message of the chapter is “Reduced Agriculture Productivity.”
This key point was summed up in the report as follows: “Food and forage production will decline in regions experiencing increased frequency and duration of drought (high confidence). Shifting precipitation patterns, when associated with high temperatures, will intensify wildfires that reduce forage on rangelands, accelerate the depletion of water supplies for irrigation, and expand the distribution and incidence of pests and diseases for crops and livestock (very likely, high confidence). Modern breeding approaches and the use of novel genes from crop wild relatives are being employed to develop higher-yielding, stress-tolerant crops.”
The report illustrates that yields from major U.S. commodity crops are expected to decline as a consequence of higher temperatures. Similarly, specialty crops and its growers will feel the impact: “Increasing temperatures are also projected to have an impact on specialty crops (fruits, nuts, vegetables, and nursery crops), although the effects will be variable depending on the crops and where they are grown. Additional challenges involve the loss of synchrony of seasonal phenomena (for example, between crops and pollinators). Further, the interactive effects of rising atmospheric Co2 concentrations, elevated temperatures, and changes in other climate factors are expected to enhance weed competitiveness relative to crops, with temperature being a predominant factor.”
According to a section on the U.S. Global Change Research Program website, history of the climate assessment can be traced back to a Presidential Initiative in 1989, which was mandated by Congress in the Global Change Research Act of 1990 to develop and coordinate “a comprehensive and integrated United States research program which will assist the nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change.”
In response to the latest iteration of the climate assessment, President Trump was recently quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “I don’t believe it.”
—Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association’s VP retiring
Dan Botts was recently honored at a reception hosted by the Minor Crop Farmer Alliance (MCFA) after his final MCFA Technical Committee meeting serving as chairman. Botts is retiring at year’s end as Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association’s vice president of industry resources and will be relinquishing his responsibilities with MCFA.
Since MCFA was formed in 1991, Botts has guided the work of its Technical Committee as its first and only chairman to date. That has included advocating for U.S. specialty crop growers in Washington, D.C., as well as with foreign governments and agencies that regulate international trade.
MCFA chairman Phil Korson, president of Cherry Marketing Institute, thanked Botts for his work, noting that it will take a team of committee co-chairs to follow in Botts’s prolific footsteps.
—Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Florida Citrus HOF nominees named
The selection committee for the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame has chosen its Class of 2019. Industry influencers Tim Hurner, Richard J. Kinney and Peter McClure will be honored for their service during the 57th Citrus Celebration Luncheon on March 8 at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.
The organization honors distinguished leaders who have made significant contributions to the state’s citrus industry.
Tim Hurner is a fourth-generation Florida citrus grower who has spent most of his life and career as an UF/IFAS citrus Extension agent, as well as a center director, in Highlands County. In 1990, he assisted growers in the formation of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. Throughout his Extension career, he was known as the “go-to” person for answers, helping growers transition to new technology and conservation methods. As the 4-H Youth Agent for the county, he grew the program to more than 500 members. Hurner also taught at Florida Southern in Lakeland.
Richard J. Kinney (deceased) will long be remembered as a passionate advocate for Florida’s fresh citrus industry. Kinney started his career as an Ag Liaison for Florida Rep. Andrew Ireland and later for former governor and senator Lawton Chiles. He went on to serve as executive vice president of Florida Citrus Packers from 1983 until his retirement in 2012. During that time, he worked tirelessly to maintain export and domestic markets for fresh Florida citrus after the discovery of citrus canker. He was one of the industry’s foremost experts on trade regulations and pest interdiction, as well as a successful citrus grower.
Peter McClure is a fourth-generation citrus grower and is known as “the Godfather” of the Citrus Research & Development Foundation. He originally helped create one of the first-ever grower funded research organizations, the Florida Citrus Production Advisory Council, which evolved into the CRDF with more than $200 million of sponsored, funded, and completed research committed to HLB mitigation and control. A longtime production manager with both Becker Holdings and Evans Properties, McClure is currently the Chief Agriculture Officer of Terviva in Fort Pierce. floridacitrushalloffame.com, sponsorship opportunities, Brenda Eubanks Burnette at bburne1003@aol.com
—Paul Rusnak
Florida Citrus and Yogurt Cake
Ingredients:
2 Florida oranges, 1 zested and 1 sliced thin
2 Florida grapefruit, 1 zested and 1 sliced thin
4 Florida Key limes, 2 zested and 2 sliced thin
2½ cups Florida sugar
1 cup plain (whole fat) Greek yogurt
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
6 eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of sea salt
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Zest 1 orange, 1 grapefruit and 2 Key limes into a small bowl and set aside. Slice the other half of the citrus into thin rounds and set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light, fluffy and pale yellow in color. Add vanilla and eggs one at a time, blending thoroughly after each egg. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture, alternating with the yogurt. Mix until combined, being careful not to over-work the batter. Gently fold in the citrus zest. Pour into a well-oiled bundt pan or two loaf pans. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 30 minutes. Using a plate or cake stand, place the sliced citrus around the outer edges, overlapping as you go. Gently unmold the cake and place on top of the sliced citrus. Serve warm or room temperature.
