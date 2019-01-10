How government shutdown affects agriculture
Almost as soon President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill into law, he clashed with Congress on a wall on the U.S./Mexico border, leading to a government shutdown. It’s a partial shutdown, meaning that some vital functions remain in place until the standoff between the president and congress resolves.
USDA is sharing which of its functions remain in place and which ones are suspended until the impasse ends.
At this point, 62 percent of USDA employees are still on the job. But that can change.
“If the shutdown continues, this percentage would decrease, and activities would be reduced as available funding decreases,” a USDA press release says.
Here’s a partial list of what USDA has shut down during the shut down:
Mandatory Audits (Financial Statements, FISMA, and potentially Improper Payments) are suspended and may not be completed and released on the date mandated by law.
USDA Farm Service Agency county offices closed at the end of business on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Providing new rural development loans and grants for housing, community facilities, utilities, and businesses.
NASS statistics, World Agricultural Supply, and Demand Estimates report, and other agricultural economic and statistical reports and projections.
Assistance for the control of some plant and animal pests and diseases unless funded by cooperators or other non-appropriated sources.
Research facilities except for the care for animals, plants, and associated infrastructure to preserve agricultural research.
Provision of new grants or processing of payments for existing grants to support research, education, and extension.
ERS Commodity Outlook Reports, Data Products, research reports, staff analysis, and projections. The ERS public website would be taken offline.
Most departmental management, administrative, and oversight functions, including civil rights, human resources, financial management, audit, investigative, legal and information technology activities.
And here is what the USDA will keep active for the short-term:
Inspections for import and export activities to prevent pest introductions and spreading into and out of the U.S., including inspections from Hawaii and Puerto Rico to the mainland.
Forest Service law enforcement, emergency and natural disaster response, and national defense preparedness efforts.
Continuity and maintenance of some research measurements and research-related infrastructure, such as germplasm, seed storage, and greenhouses.
Care for animals, plants, and associated infrastructure to preserve agricultural research and to comply with the Wild Horses and Burros statute.
Eligible households will still receive monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for January.
Most other domestic nutrition assistance programs, such as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, WIC, and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, can continue to operate at the State and local level with any funding and commodity resources that remain available. Additional Federal funds will not be provided during the period of the lapse, however deliveries of already-purchased commodities will continue.
The Child Nutrition (CN) Programs, including School Lunch, School Breakfast, Child and Adult Care Feeding, Summer Food Service and Special Milk will continue operations into February. Meal providers are paid on a reimbursement basis 30 days after the end of the service month.
Minimal administrative and management support, including to excepted IT systems and contracts, will be maintained to support the above activities.
Natural Resources Conservation Service offices will remain open to support conservation technical and financial assistance (such as Environmental Quality Incentives Program and easement programs).
Market Facilitation Program payments for producers that have already certified production with the Farm Service Agency.
Trade mitigation purchases made by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
Agricultural export credit and other agricultural trade development and monitoring activities.
USDA’s Market News Service, which provides market information to the agricultural industry.
Carol Miller is Editor of American Vegetable Grower
New and updated mobile apps for agriculture
The Agbridge mobile app allows users to move data from their in-cab field computer (Trimble, AgLeader, Raven, CASEIH, John Deere) to their cloud account and desktop when paired with an AGBRIDGE Drive. A couple of new features have been introduced recently. Android, iPhone, iPad
Agrellus is an online marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers of agricultural inputs and commodities. Founded by unaffiliated growers and ag retailers with more than 50 years of agriculture experience, Agrellus is a solution to buy and sell more than 7,000 agriculture products. Find the right products in the quantities you need. Android, iPhone, iPad
RRXtend Spray App helps you plan sprays more effectively by providing weather forecasts including inversion risk probability and the ability to create and retain application records. A Forecast feature helps growers and applicators identify weather conditions and inversion risk prior to spray applications. Android, iPhone, iPad
Detect and identify in-field stress simply by taking a photo with your smartphone with the xarvio Scouting app from BASF Digital Farming. The app is designed to support farmers and agricultural advisors in their decision making. Just by walking over the fields and taking pictures you can: identify weeds, determine and count insects in the yellow traps, recognize diseases, analyze leaf damage, and examine the nitrogen status. Android, iPhone, iPad
Cropstream helps agricultural producers and companies work together—making it easy to communicate and coordinate crop production activities and keep everyone in sync. Android, iPhone, iPad
Matt Hopkins is Senior Online Editor for the CropLife, Cotton and International Media Groups at Meister Media Worldwide
Location matters in fruit industry responses
It’s not easy analyzing data, as you can relate. It’s no wonder there is so much software out to slice and dice your farm’s data monthly and yearly. So, here’s a little bit of what we think you’d find interesting because frankly, we found it interesting.
In the southeast that includes Florida, labor, weather, insects/disease, production costs and regulation topped the list of concerns.
84 percent of Northeast growers experienced an extreme weather event.
31 percent of growers in the Pacific Northwest estimate their 2018 production is down more than 10 percent over 2017 production.
63 percent of Midwestern growers say their biggest challenge to finding and keeping qualified labor is lack of year-round work.
Codling moth is the biggest crop protection issue for growers in the Pacific Northwest.
90 percent of nut growers in the West are concerned about the direction nut prices are going.
David Eddy is the editor of Meister Media Worldwide’s American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower magazines
Florida shrimp boil with sweet corn and new potatoes
Ingredients:
1½ pounds large Florida shrimp (peeled and deveined, if desired)
5 ears Florida sweet corn, husked and cut in half
1 large Florida tomato, diced small
1 pound Florida potatoes (peeled, if desired)
1 pound cooked smoked sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup seafood boil seasoning mix
3 lemons, cut into wedges
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped fine
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation:
Preheat a large pot over medium-high heat. Fill with water until about 2/3 full and add 3/4 cup seafood seasoning. Add sausage and potatoes, bring to a slight boil and cook for 8-10 minutes. Next add corn and simmer for 5 minutes. Lastly add shrimp and simmer for 3-4 minutes, or until cooked through. Drain the liquid and pour shrimp boil onto a large platter. Lightly season with the remaining seafood seasoning and drizzle with olive oil. Garnish the shrimp boil platter with the diced tomato and parsley. Serve with lemon wedges, melted butter and hot sauce, if desired.
