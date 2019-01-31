DeSoto County biz briefs 01/31/19

Habitat for Humanity HomEd classes
Homeownership can be complicated. That’s where Habitat for Humanity can help.
Specific education classes can be a requirement for agencies such as Habitat, lenders, HUD and Fannie Mae. Habitat offers two choices for improving your home-buying and owning knowledge. Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity in Arcadia offers no-cost monthly HomEd classes including such topics as: Budgeting, How to Save on Your Electric Bill, Home Owners Insurance, Home Security and Fire Safety, First Aid and even Time Management, Gardening, and How to Stop Procrastinating.
Classes are helpful to homebuyers of any income level, even previous owners, and are especially valuable to those with credit problems or have never established credit. Habitat for Humanity also offers the “HomeReady” course, a full-day (8 hours) class providing homebuyers with the education certificate required for SHIP funding. Instructors cover all aspects of home buying, from budgeting for down payments to maintaining a new home. This class requires a $25 registration fee and attendees must register in advance. The next one is scheduled for Feb. 9. Do you have an idea for a class? Would you like to teach a class? Call Habitat today and let them know your idea and/or specialty. 863-494-4118
Florida’s Endangered Landscapes, SFSC Museum of Florida Art and Culture
South Florida State College Museum of Florida Art and Culture is presenting an exhibition called Vanishing Florida: Photography by Kevin Boldenow in the lower lobby of the Alan Jay Wildstein Theater for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park, Feb. 6-May 8. Those interested in Boldenow’s work may meet the photographer during the exhibition’s opening reception at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 in MOFAC.
Boldenow’s photography captures Florida’s endangered landscapes. He has described his work as “a look outside our surroundings. Harming nature inflicts damage on all of us and does away with a piece of our soul.”
MOFAC is in the Wildstein Center at SFSC, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. The museum is open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m., or by appointment for group tours. Patrons of the Wildstein Center may visit the museum one hour prior to matinee and evening performances. 863-784-7240, email stepem@southflorida.edu or visit mofac.org.
