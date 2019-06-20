Food truck/taxi regs
on the horizonArcadia officials sometime this summer expect new ordinances regulating food-trucks and taxis within city limits. Which can’t come quick enough for Michele Holton, the owner of Pattie King LLC. Her Jamaican cuisine diner on wheels has been targeted for existing ordinance violations that limit where and how long a food-truck owner may locate in the city.
City officials recognizing that food trucks have become common in Arcadia and surrounding DeSoto County are drafting regulations that would set standards for such vehicles, including waste disposal, blocking traffic, pedestrian safety, noise and health rules and where to locate, said T.J. Wohl, Arcadia’s attorney. He has presented a draft outline to Administrator Terry Stewart and to Carl McQuay, head of code enforcement, for review. Food-truck operators may be invited to future public hearings to present their views as well. The key, Wohl said, is not intruding on brick-and-mortar diners or impeding traffic.
Holton and her partner Leroy Mussington are new to Arcadia and had hoped for a smooth transition in bringing their business to town, she said. The pair have been selling their goods at a vacant carwash in town, but were advised of sales time limits, she said.
“This has been the only city to put obstacles in our way,” Holton said. “Maybe we’re on the right track now.”
Garbage rate hearing set for TuesdayPossible hikes in garbage disposal fees will be discussed Tuesday (June 25) at the DeSoto County administration building. The 10 a.m. workshop allows CEO Robert Womack with Womack Sanitation to present an outline for hikes in hauling fees to offset costs of running his family owned business. Womack’s firm was granted a single fee hike in the 13 years it has contracted with DeSoto County. The current contract runs though 2024. Womack had gone before the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners in August 2018 seeking a rate increase. That request for indexing and hauling adjustments was denied. Commissioners have set Aug. 26 for a public hearing to decide whether a fee increase is feasible and in order. Tuesday’s workshop is open to the public.
FP&L announces DeSoto solar expansionFlorida Power and Light Co. will begin construction on its 10 newest solar power plants that are expected to begin powering customers by early 2020, which includes DeSoto County’s FP&L Next Generation Solar Energy Center. FPL is well on its way to making Florida a world leader in solar energy, said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. This year alone the firm is building enough solar to increase capacity by 60 percent, he said. Today, the company operates approximately 1,250 megawatts of solar capacity across 18 existing solar plants and other smaller installations. Each of the new solar plants will have a capacity of 74.5 megawatts. When the new solar power plants begin serving customers early next year, FPL’s total solar capacity will reach nearly 2,000 megawatts, enough to power approximately 400,000 homes. Each of the 10 new solar plants FPL is building this year is expected to create approximately 200 jobs during peak construction, Silagy said. The firm is negotiating with Arcadia for staging space along U.S. Highway 17.
Emergency funding available in DeSoto CountyDeSoto County will receive $12,200 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The award is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Funding is determined by the number of county residents claiming unemployment. A local board consisting of members from the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the DeSoto County Ministerial Association, United Way and others affiliated with county charities and nonprofits decide how and where to distribute the funds. Public or private agencies interested in applying for assistance may contact Sylvia Altman, 863-993-4858. Deadline is June 28. And unemployment applications are available at Career Source Heartland, 2160 NE Roan Ave., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
